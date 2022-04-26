ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Charlotte Brontë's early Book of Rhymes sold for £1m

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA miniature book written by novelist Charlotte Brontë when she was 13 has been bought for $1.25m (£983,500). The tiny manuscript - measuring just 3.8in x 2.5in (9.7cm x 6.4cm) - was created by the young writer in 1829. It will be donated to the Brontë Society's...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Amanda K.

New Book - Hummingbird By Helen Harper

Hummingbird is the first thrilling book in A Charade Of Magic. The fight for freedom starts here. She thought she didn't have a voice. She's wrong. There are three absolutes in Mairi Wallace’s world:
BBC

Rare tiny Brontë book could set $1.25m sale record

A tiny book created by Charlotte Brontë worth $1.25m (£957,393) is among the items for sale at what is being billed the "world's finest antiquarian book fair". Also on offer are a guide to tennis published in 1555, handwritten notes from the world's first atom bomb test and Amy Winehouse's library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
loudersound.com

New Genesis book to be published in September

A brand new book on prog legends Genesis will be published on September 23. The Genesis Reference Manual 1968-2022, by author Alan Hewitt, covers the band's entire career, from their 1968 founding at Charterhouse School right up to the band's final concerts earlier this month. "Documenting everything imaginable about the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Charlotte Brontë
Person
Geordie Greig
The Independent

Real-life Titanic love story memento sells for £68,000 at auction

A star-shaped badge a Titanic steward gifted to a female passenger in a poignant love story echoing the epic 1997 film has sold for £68,000 at auction.Roberta Maioni from Norwich is understood to have struck up a romance with an unnamed crew member during her time on the ill-fated ship in a love story similar to that of Jack and Rose in the Oscar-winning film.The 20-year-old was onboard the liner as maid to the Countess of Rothes when she was gifted the White Star Line badge.While she was fortunate enough to survive the sinking, her paramour died in the tragedy,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Of Rhymes#Miniature Book#The Bront Society#Fnl
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
Mental_Floss

12 Artifacts Brought Up From the 'Titanic'

Since 1987—two years after the Titanic wreck was discovered—seven trips have been made to the ship's debris field, and more than 5500 artifacts have been salvaged. Here are a few of them. 1. An Alligator Purse. When British milliner Marion Meanwell boarded Titanic, among her belongings was a...
SCIENCE
Popculture

'Antiques Roadshow' Appraiser Christopher Cover Dead at 72

Antiques Roadshow appraiser Christopher Coover passed away this month, his family has revealed. Coover was known for offering his expertise on rare books, manuscripts and printed ephemera in the beloved PBS antique show. He was 72 years old when he passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Coover's son Timothy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
LiveScience

Ancient 'curse tablet' may show earliest Hebrew name of God

Archaeologists working in the West Bank say they’ve discovered a tiny "curse tablet," barely larger than a postage stamp, inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew that call on God to curse an individual who breaks their word. While the dating hasn't been verified and the...
RELIGION
BBC

Holy grail of WW2 watches sells for £12,000

A World War Two Grana watch sat gathering dust in a drawer has sold at auction for £12,000. A retired teacher, from North Lincolnshire, had it valued after watching an edition of the Antiques Roadshow. It is one of the so-called Dirty Dozen wristwatches produced by 12 companies for...
SHOPPING
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Seminary student dies in Jesus crucifixion reenactment

A university student in Nigeria died Friday while participating in a reenactment of Jesus's crucifixion. Sule Ambrose, 25, was a first-year student at the Claratian Institute of Philosophy and was taking classes to become a priest when the horrific incident happened, according to the BBC. Ambrose was taking part in...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy