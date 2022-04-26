ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-Japan's Nomura posts subdued Q4 profit as market volatility takes its toll

By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank, logged a fourth straight quarter of profit, albeit at subdued levels due to financial market volatility in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Net profit for January-March came in at around 31 billion yen ($242 million), which compares with a 155 billion yen loss in the same quarter last year related to the collapse of its prime brokerage client, Archegos Capital Management.

But the result was only around half the amount logged in the third-quarter.

“Higher U.S. interest rates and greater geopolitical risks caused market volatility, dampening client activity and hurting the value of our securities holdings,” Chief Financial Officer Takumi Kitamura told reporters.

Pretax income for Nomura’s wholesale division, which houses its trading and investment banking businesses, was 37.0 billion yen compared with 40.8 billion yen in the third-quarter.

Equity underwriting fees plunged as IPOs dried up and fixed-income trading revenue also sagged in comparison to the previous quarter.

While income for its mergers and acquisitions advisory business rose as some deals agreed last year were completed, there has since been a slowdown in global M&A.

Nomura’s investment management business logged an 8.8 billion yen loss and income for its retail business slid 71% from the third-quarter, also hit by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of multiple interest rate hikes to come in the United States and elsewhere.

For the full year, Nomura posted net profit of 143 billion yen, 24% lower than a Refinitiv consensus estimate. That was partly due to a 23 billion yen litigation charge related to residential mortgage-backed securities its U.S. unit sold between 2005 and 2007.

Nomura also said it would buy back shares worth up to 30 billion yen, equivalent to up to 1.5% of its outstanding stock. ($1 = 127.8700 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

