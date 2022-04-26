Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week (Apr. 18-24)?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Apr. 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Apr. 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, May 2nd. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.

THIS WEEK’S WAFD BANK WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Staely Moore, Anacortes baseball: The junior pitcher struck out six batters in six two-third innings pitched and only allowed four hits in an extra-innings win against Lynden.

Boston Caron, Ilwaco baseball: Went 4-for-4 with two solo home runs to help the Fishermen sweep Ocosta in a double-header.

Aiden Emerson, Arlington boys track & field: Won the 800 at the Viking Classic at Lake Stevens with a 1:52.33, both a personal best and the top 800 time in the state this season. Emerson also owns the season’s best 1500 and 1600 times.

Andrew Fox, Shadle Park baseball: Hit a two-run homer and a double to help the Hilanders beat West Valley in the second of a double-header, 7-4.

Dominic Hellmann, Jackson baseball: The Oregon signee went 2-for-3 with a two-RBI double and a three-run home run to lead the Timberwolves to a 12-4 win and season sweep of Glacier Peak.

Lakotah Henderson, Mead boys track & field: The senior’s 14’6 pole vault mark at a 3A/4A Greater Spokane League meet on Thursday was the top mark in the state this season.



Alexander Magana, Toppenish boys soccer: Scored all three goals as the Wildcats beat Highland 3-1 to win the 1A SCAC title. According to the Yakima Herald-Republic, his hat trick extended his three-game scoring streak to 13 goals and his season total to 30.

Tommy Meluskey, West Valley Yakima baseball: Struck out 12 in a six-inning start and went 3-for-4 at the plate in the same day during a double-header sweep of Eastmont.

Dash Sirmon, Walla Walla boys track & field: Won the javelin at the Oregon Relays at Eugene’s Hayward Field with the top mark — 213.16 feet — in the country this season, according to Athletic.net .

Esther Akinlosotu, Federal Way girls track and field: The head-to-head battle between two Eagles’teammates in the jumps took to a whole different level Saturday at the Oregon Relays as this senior became the first person to hit 40 feet in the girls triple jump with a personal-best and meet-winning 40-23/4. Cassandra Atkins also PR’d at 38-93/4.

Sarah Rothenberger, Kentwood softball: Rothenberger had a double and two home runs in Kentwood's win against Auburn.

Cameron Dunn, Mountlake Terrace softball: Dunn went 5-for-10 at the plate with five home runs - including a grand slam - and had 13 RBIs over a three-game span, including six RBIs each in wins over Shorecrest and West Seattle.

Alexa Wasankari, Yelm girls golf: The freshman scored eight points against Central Kitsap, and has scored the most points for Yelm every match this season.

Anniston Oylear, Monroe softball: Oylear went 6-for-8 at the plate with three singles, two doubles, and a grand slam to help the Bearcats to two divisional wins.

Ella Claus, Redmond softball: Claus went 6-for-11 at the plate last week with two home runs, a triple, two doubles, seven RBIs, and scored six runs.

Olivia Conklin, Hazen girls track and field: What a day for the senior, who set a pair of personal-record marks at the Oregon Relays in the 100 hurdles (14.94 seconds, No. 3 in state) and 300 hurdles (44.63), which leads Washington by nearly a second.

Maliyah Mann, University softball: The Titans’ ace struck out 17 hitters during her no-hitter, and also added three doubles at the plate in University’s 4-1 win over 4A GSL preseason favorite Central Valley, reports the Spokesman Review.

Elise McDougle, Pullman softball: The senior for the Greyhounds had quite a week with the bat, notching six hits, including five extra-base hits (three triples, two doubles) in a 2A GSL loss to West Valley of Spokane, then blasting a three-run home run in the first game, and three more hits in the nightcap in a league sweep of Clarkston. Reports the Spokesman Review.

Elizabeth Peery, Ridgefield softball: In a matchup of undefeated 2A GSHL softball teams, the Spudders’ ace overcame an early deficit to pitch a complete-game three-hitter, striking out eight, including the side in the final inning of Ridgefield’s 2-1 win over Columbia River. She also hit a double and scored a run, reports the Vancouver Columbian.

Eliza White, Curtis girls track and field: In a loaded field at the Oregon Relays, the Vikings’ sophomore took the state’s top spot in the girls’ 1,600 meters (4:48.74) with a personal-best time.

Bailey Young, Hermiston girls track and field: Another standout from the Mid-Columbia Conference, this senior won the Oregon Relays in the girls shot put with a mark of 46 feet, 11/2 inches to take over the WIAA lead.

Ali Stanley, Moses Lake softball: The Chiefs’ outfielder keeps racking up big outings at the plate. A week after driving in 14 runs in a doubleheader against Lake City, Stanley had back-to-back four-RBI games in wins over Wenatchee and Marysville-Pilchuck. She also hit her fourth and fifth home runs in the past six games.

Gracie Ream, Puyallup softball: The ninth-grader hit two home runs, and also struck out 12 in five innings to notch the win as the Vikings handled Graham-Kapowsin in 4A SPSL action.

Crimson Rice, Shadle Park softball: The Highlanders’ first baseman cracked two home runs and collected eight RBI in a 2A GSL shutout victory over Clarkston, reports the Spokesman Review.