West Central High School's softball team pushed its winning streak to 10 games by taming the Galva Wildcats in a 16-0, 10-2 sweep at Galva, Illinois, Tuesday night. The Heat improved to 17-4; Galva slipped to 3-10. In the first game, the West Central battery of pitcher Addie Seitz and...

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO