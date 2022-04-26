Joel Embiid on James Harden: 'He needs to be aggressive and he needs to be himself'

Kyle Neubeck: Embiid on Harden only taking 11 shots: “I’ve been saying all season since he got here, he needs to be aggressive and he needs to be himself. That’s not really my job, that’s probably on coach to talk to him and tell him to take more shots” Full quote: pic.twitter.com/vc5WIpROLO

Philly's ON OFF splits with Harden are wild this series (small sample size theater of course)

Kevin Durant to Yahoo Sports on James Harden "I wish it was different", Kyrie Irving, the Nets season and how much power he has and wants in the organization

Talked to Kevin Durant on wanting Kyrie Irving back, if their friendship was strained this year, his feelings on James Harden, having power with the Nets and praise of Jayson Tatum.

Guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have a particularly tough night in the Sixers' Game 5 loss to the Raptors

Embiid admitted some hesitancy while playing with that injured thumb: "I'm in a situation where I try to protect it. Before I even attack or if I get the ball, it's almost like I'm not playing freely where I'm like, 'Well, if I do this, I might get hit or I might get hurt.'"

Embiid when asked if Harden needs to take more shots: "I've been saying all season, since he got here, he just needs to be aggressive and needs to be himself. That's not really my job. That's probably on Coach to talk to him and tell him to take more shots."

Embiid on Harden only taking 11 shots: "I've been saying all season since he got here, he needs to be aggressive and he needs to be himself. That's not really my job, that's probably on coach to talk to him and tell him to take more shots"

Joel Embiid when asked about Precious Achiuwa blowing past him: "I was terrible defensively today, especially in that third quarter. There's really no explanation, I guess. I've just got to play with more energy and move my feet better."

Joel Embiid has only 2 blocks and 0 steals in 198 playoff minutes?

James Harden on the Sixers' shooting struggles and having too many turnovers in Game 5:

I picked the Raps in 6. Still not likely they will even win the series. In the end, as I projected, I couldn't trust Harden would deliver the goods. Still struggle to.

At home in a closeout game with your MVP candidate managing a thumb injury and against a team without its 20/game scorer, you need a better game than what Harden had. Man, if the Raptors force a Game 7.

Kevin Durant on the Kyrie Irving and James Harden trio not working out: "No regrets. Shit happens. No crying over spilled milk."

Harden was 4/11 and now every time I see the boxscores I think bout Jalen Rose sayin his stats look like concert dates

James Harden is shooting 37% from the field and 38% from three this playoffs.

Not a lot of good things to say about that one. They're a Herculean half from Embiid away from being down 3-2 in this series and have shown roughly zero focus, attention to detail, or competitive spirit the last two games

phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-rapt… – 10:28 PM

The Sixers tonight:

— Closeout game

— Up 3-1

— At home

— No Fred VanVleet

— Shot 38/27% as a team

— Embiid outscored by Siakam

— Harden outscored by Achiuwa pic.twitter.com/UKgsakmFk2 – 10:27 PM

Most important offseason of James Harden's career came after the Portland series in 2014. He played USA Basketball and started an absurd 6 year run. He's gotta re-dedicate himself this summer. Take a page out of the CP playbook

With Embiid clearly compromised with this thumb injury, Harden needs to be a whole more assertive. His lack of aggressiveness offensively for the first three quarters is alarming to say the least

Great contribution from Precious Achiuwa tonight for the Raptors. The flip side to VanVleet sitting was the Raptors replacing him with more perimeter size. Philly struggled a ton with that. Embiid seems to be effected by the thumb also.

Sixers are very lucky to have the extra day off. Embiid needs it. Maybe it will help Raptors too with VanVleet, but still hard to imagine he'd be able to play at anything close to a regular level.

Pascal Siakam tonight:

23 PTS

10 REB

7 AST

10-17 FG

He has outscored Joel Embiid two games in a row. pic.twitter.com/IF57xWuI5e – 10:21 PM

Did Joel Embiid just business decision down 12 with 2:20 left? Yikes

The Nets were doomed by the player empowerment they endorsed, letting KD pick his mates, letting Harden renege at midseason, letting Kyrie play unvaxed after initially ruling him out, letting Simmons wear those clothes on the bench.

Embiid has been way too passive and outside of that stretch from Danny Green in the 2nd quarter, the Sixers' shooters haven't been able to bail him out. Philly is shooting 25% from 3. Subtract Green and it's 4-for-23. Toronto's defensive rotations have been excellent.

Tough one to call a fifth foul on Embiid on. Sixers on the ropes

The Sixers' Joel Embiid (20 points, 10 rebounds) just picked up his 5th foul with 5:38 to go and the Sixers down 9. He's staying in the game.

5 fouls for Embiid after he gets called for one pursuing an offensive rebound with 5:38 left.

Embiid can't be hovering around perimeter. In the post! Low percentage shots aren't getting you back in this game.

It does not appear the natives are loving the James Harden experience

Doc Rivers cuts the non-Embiid minutes to just two. Raps won 'em by a bucket.

Steve Nash, in part, discussing season full of challenges (Irving, Harden, Simmons, injuries) after BKN's loss to BOS: "Proud of them. We grew a lot. We're just not able to see it (right now)." When asked, Nash says he wouldn't want to say group underperformed given circumstances

Harden still has more turnovers than buckets entering the fourth quarter …

Raptors up 75-66 going into the fourth; still guarding the hell out of the game

The non-Embiid minutes coming up could be key – 9:51 PM

Skill is not a requisite for hustle. It's all Toronto has, and it's working. Embiid & Harden look dead.

Embiid running the floor right now…..

Raps gotta keep attacking pic.twitter.com/9hGMYjErFF – 9:43 PM

Honestly a little bit surprised that Doc Rivers stuck with Matisse Thybulle after that disastrous first half performance.

Unrelated, but this might be the worst quarter I’ve seen all year from Joel Embiid defensively. – 9:42 PM

Wow. Achiuwa taking it to an exhausted Embiid.

When did Joel Embiid become Georges NIiang as the guy the Raptors seek out?

Consecutive possessions in which Embiid has been beat off the dribble, first by Achiuwa and then by Siakam.

Raptors have attacked Embiid four straight possessions. Three buckets and a foul. Embiid with hands on his knees.

Four straight buckets on Embiid? Know there is spamming the Sixers with Trent screening but that's not a way to make a run.

Brooklyn Nets finish the season 9-10 (.474) with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing without James Harden.

I don't really think any of this is on KD. The Nets were an incredibly flawed team post-Joe Harris injury, post-James Harden trade structurally. Very little chance to defend in the playoffs almost always having three of Drummond, Mills, Dragic, Curry, Kyrie out there.

2021-22 Nets w/ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving*, James Harden*, Ben Simmons**: 44-38 (7th in East), 15th in Net Rtg, swept in 1st Round
2018-19 Nets w/ 0 players w/

2018-19 Nets w/ 0 players w/ prev All-Star selections: 42-40 (6th in East), 15th in Net Rtg, lost 4-1 in 1st Round

Even w/ the *s, pretty stunning – 9:35 PM

Swept in the first round with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Pathetic. Congratulations to Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and the best culture in pro sports history on an all-time failure. The smartest guy in Brooklyn this year was James Harden – 9:33 PM

KD and Kyrie are 9-10 without James Harden this season. pic.twitter.com/yQN0nc7MN4 – 9:30 PM

So if the Sixers blow a 3-0 lead will that be a referendum on Embiid’s candidacy for a regular-season award too? – 9:16 PM

The first year BKN owed a pick from the KG trade, they were a disappointing 44-38 and gave up pick #17 to Boston.

Two years later, JACKPOT.

The first year BKN owed a pick from the Harden trade, they were a disappointing 44-38 and gave up pick #17 to Houston.

Two years later… – 8:29 PM

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre dropped a little inside knowledge on the most recent Ringer NBA Show podcast this week, where he warned of juuuuust a little unrest in Sixers land with respect to Rivers. (Lambre also warned “aggregators” to “relax” before he dropped this intel. I will, of course, never relax.) Here’s what Lambre had to say: “A few weeks ago – because I’m decently tapped-in with the players side of what’s happening with the Sixers, though I don’t know anybody in the Morey administration – I’m hearing like, ‘Man, guys are not feeling Doc. His rotations, his philosophy, what he’s doing. Guys aren’t feeling it.’ To me sometimes you can chalk it up to be like, ‘I should be playing more.’ That’s every NBA player. So I’m like, I’m ignoring this. I’m ignoring this. -via NBC Sports / April 2, 2022

“The Sixers are in L.A. last week, I’m out and about getting dinner […] and I run into somebody who’s close to the team. […] I’m like, ‘Sorry but I can’t pick you guys to go to the Finals this year.’ His response kind of raised my eyebrows: ‘Neither would I.’ Oh, okay. Maybe that’s hyperbole, maybe you’re having a bad week, I’m not even thinking about it. But this is a running tally of what’s going on down in Philadelphia.” -via NBC Sports / April 2, 2022

Joel Embiid: It was a tough situation to navigate and go through (with Simmons). Even to this day, I don’t have any hard feelings towards everything that happened. But being in my position, having to answer questions about that whole thing every single day, it was kind of draining. And I’m sure it was draining for my teammates. So the drama was pretty crazy, but my whole thing going into the season was to come in and try to be a better leader. In the past, I was trying to lead on the court, by my play, and I was never really focused on off the court and what I could bring to the table. -via The Athletic / March 29, 2022