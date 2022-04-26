Joel Embiid on James Harden: 'He needs to be aggressive and he needs to be himself'
Embiid on Harden only taking 11 shots: "I've been saying all season since he got here, he needs to be aggressive and he needs to be himself. That's not really my job, that's probably on coach to talk to him and tell him to take more shots"
Philly’s ON OFF splits with Harden are wild this series (small sample size theater of course) – 3:10 AM
Kevin Durant to @YahooSports on James Harden “I wish it was different”, Kyrie Irving, the Nets season and how much power he has and wants in the organization sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-c… – 1:11 AM
Talked to Kevin Durant on wanting Kyrie Irving back, if their friendship was strained this year, his feelings on James Harden, having power with the Nets and praise of Jayson Tatum. Link soon on @YahooSports – 12:31 AM
Updated #NBA column: Guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have a particularly tough night in the #Sixers’ Game 5 loss to the #Raptors: https://t.co/GleLDBDeBd #76ers pic.twitter.com/OQ5qESxcnI – 12:20 AM
Embiid admitted some hesitancy while playing with that injured thumb: “I’m in a situation where I try to protect it. Before I even attack or if I get the ball, it’s almost like I’m not playing freely where I’m like, ‘Well, if I do this, I might get hit or I might get hurt.'” – 11:58 PM
Embiid when asked if Harden needs to take more shots: “I’ve been saying all season, since he got here, he just needs to be aggressive and needs to be himself. That’s not really my job. That’s probably on Coach to talk to him and tell him to take more shots.” – 11:52 PM
Embiid on Harden only taking 11 shots: "I've been saying all season since he got here, he needs to be aggressive and he needs to be himself. That's not really my job, that's probably on coach to talk to him and tell him to take more shots"
Joel Embiid when asked about Precious Achiuwa blowing past him: “I was terrible defensively today, especially in that third quarter. There’s really no explanation, I guess. I’ve just got to play with more energy and move my feet better.” – 11:46 PM
When asked if Harden needs to take more shots, Embiid preached staying aggressive. Said it’s not his job to say anything to Harden and that, if anyone, Doc would be the one to have a conversation with him about taking more shots.
Embiid preached that the Sixers will be fine. – 11:39 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on James Harden only taking 11 shots in Game 5: ‘I just want him to be aggressive. … I’m not the coach.’ pic.twitter.com/6fsd0kZFCk – 11:35 PM
Joel Embiid said he wants James Harden to get aggressive. He said it’s more on Doc Rivers to talk to him and get him going, but he wants Harden to be himself moving forward. #Sixers – 11:34 PM
Joel Embiid admits he played “terribly defensively” tonight. Makes it known he has to play with more energy and be better overall #Sixers – 11:31 PM
Joel Embiid called his defense "terrible", especially in the third quarter. Says his energy has to be way better.
Joel Embiid: “I was terrible defensively today, especially in that third quarter. There’s really no explanation…I just gotta be better.” – 11:31 PM
Embiid: “I was terrible defensively today…I just got to be better” – 11:31 PM
Joel Embiid: “I was terrible defensively today, especially in that third quarter.” – 11:31 PM
Joel Embiid said his hand is “the same”. He added that he’s fine. #Sixers – 11:30 PM
Joel Embiid says that his hand “was fine” tonight #Sixers – 11:30 PM
Joel Embiid has only 2 blocks and 0 steals in 198 playoff minutes? – 11:14 PM
James Harden on the #Sixers’ shooting struggles and having too many turnovers in Game 5: pic.twitter.com/u2Feof7NWQ – 11:11 PM
James Harden when asked if there’s something Toronto is doing to bother him, he shook his head and said: “I took 11 shots. No.” #Sixers – 11:11 PM
I picked the Raps in 6. Still not likely they will even win the series. In the end, as I projected, I couldn’t trust Harden would deliver the goods. Still struggle to. pic.twitter.com/Ic9GiIKzqi – 10:54 PM
At home in a closeout game with your MVP candidate managing a thumb injury and against a team without its 20/game scorer, you need a better game than what Harden had. Man, if the Raptors force a Game 7. pic.twitter.com/UstTalc028 – 10:36 PM
Kevin Durant on the Kyrie Irving and James Harden trio not working out: “No regrets. Shit happens. No crying over spilled milk.” pic.twitter.com/zwJQqbRlqG – 10:34 PM
James Harden’s averaging 18 points per game this series.
Besides when he was injured against the Bucks last year, he hasn’t been below 25 ppg in any series since he was on the Thunder a decade ago. – 10:33 PM
Harden was 4/11 and now every time I see the boxscores I think bout @Jalen Rose sayin his stats look like concert dates 😂😂 – 10:32 PM
James Harden is shooting 37% from the field and 38% from three this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/dFrXCLZdhi – 10:30 PM
Not a lot of good things to say about that one. They’re a Herculean half from Embiid away from being down 3-2 in this series and have shown roughly zero focus, attention to detail, or competitive spirit the last two games
phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-rapt… – 10:28 PM
The Sixers tonight:
— Closeout game
— Up 3-1
— At home
— No Fred VanVleet
— Shot 38/27% as a team
— Embiid outscored by Siakam
— Harden outscored by Achiuwa pic.twitter.com/UKgsakmFk2 – 10:27 PM
Most important offseason of James Harden’s career came after the Portland series in 2014. He played USA Basketball and started an absurd 6 year run. He’s gotta re-dedicate himself this summer. Take a page out of the CP playbook – 10:27 PM
Kevin Durant on whether he regrets not taking advantage of having a Big 3 of himself, Kyrie Irving and James Harden: “No regrets. No crying over spilled milk. It’s about how we can progress. … Shit just played out the way it did.” – 10:27 PM
With Embiid clearly compromised with this thumb injury, Harden needs to be a whole more assertive. His lack of aggressiveness offensively for the first three quarters is alarming to say the least – 10:27 PM
Kevin Durant asked if he wishes it worked out with Harden and Kyrie and wondered what could have been: “No regrets. Shit happens.” – 10:26 PM
Great contribution from Precious Achiuwa tonight for the Raptors. The flip side to VanVleet sitting was the Raptors replacing him with more perimeter size. Philly struggled a ton with that. Embiid seems to be effected by the thumb also. – 10:25 PM
FINAL: Raptors 103, Sixers 88 to send this thing back to Toronto for Game 6. Sixers shot 38.3% from the floor and committed 16 turnovers for 20 points. Embiid with 20-11-4. Harris with 16-7-4. Maxey and Harden were a combined 9-of-25 from the floor.
Game 6 is Thursday night. – 10:23 PM
Final: Sixers lose 103-88 and the series will go back to Toronto
Embiid was terrible defensively, Harden played without a purpose, and I have no idea what Thybulle was doing. Overall a lifeless, unfocused performance
Doc Rivers now has a 3-11 record in closeout games since 2015 – 10:23 PM
Sixers are very lucky to have the extra day off. Embiid needs it. Maybe it will help Raptors too with VanVleet, but still hard to imagine he’d be able to play at anything close to a regular level. – 10:22 PM
Pascal Siakam tonight:
23 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
10-17 FG
He has outscored Joel Embiid two games in a row. pic.twitter.com/IF57xWuI5e – 10:21 PM
Points this series:
99 — OG Anunoby
92 — James Harden pic.twitter.com/tAJ876S8a4 – 10:20 PM
Did Joel Embiid just business decision down 12 with 2:20 left? Yikes – 10:18 PM
Yes I’m a doc apologist, he’s gonna get crucified if they blow this series…but it shouldn’t be on him….all on harden unless he steps it up – 10:16 PM
The Nets were doomed by the player empowerment they endorsed, letting KD pick his mates, letting Harden renege at midseason, letting Kyrie play unvaxed after initially ruling him out, letting Simmons wear those clothes on the bench. – 10:15 PM
Embiid has been way too passive and outside of that stretch from Danny Green in the 2nd quarter, the Sixers’ shooters haven’t been able to bail him out. Philly is shooting 25% from 3. Subtract Green and it’s 4-for-23. Toronto’s defensive rotations have been excellent. – 10:12 PM
Doc and Harden pooling their resources to see if they can be the first ever to blow a 3-0 lead. Believe! – 10:11 PM
Tough one to call a fifth foul on Embiid on. Sixers on the ropes – 10:08 PM
The #Sixers‘ Joel Embiid (20 points, 10 rebounds) just picked up his 5th foul with 5:38 to go and the #Sixers down 9. He’s staying in the game. – 10:08 PM
5 fouls for Embiid after he gets called for one pursuing an offensive rebound with 5:38 left. – 10:07 PM
Embiid can’t be hovering around perimeter. In the post! Low percentage shots aren’t getting you back in this game. – 10:01 PM
It does not appear the natives are loving the James Harden experience – 9:59 PM
Doc Rivers cuts the non-Embiid minutes to just two. Raps won ‘em by a bucket. – 9:57 PM
James Harden just had a wide open catch and shoot 3 at the top of the key and hesitated for a long time before taking it.
He misses, Pascal Siakam scores at the other end, and then Paul Reed loses the ball out of bounds. Philly down 11 with 10 to go, Embiid already back in. – 9:57 PM
Steve Nash, in part, discussing season full of challenges (Irving, Harden, Simmons, injuries) after BKN’s loss to BOS: “Proud of them. We grew a lot. We’re just not able to see it (right now).” When asked, Nash says he wouldn’t want to say group underperformed given circumstances – 9:55 PM
Harden still has more turnovers than buckets entering the fourth quarter … – 9:55 PM
Raptors up 75-66 going into the fourth; still guarding the hell out of the game
The non-Embiid minutes coming up could be key – 9:51 PM
Has there ever been a worse trade on both sides than Simmons for harden….harden might as well sit out like Ben. What a disgrace – 9:49 PM
Skill is not a requisite for hustle. It’s all Toronto has, and it’s working. Embiid & Harden look dead. – 9:45 PM
James Harden with 7 points on 2/8 shooting…not ideal #Sixers – 9:44 PM
Embiid running the floor right now…..
Raps gotta keep attacking pic.twitter.com/9hGMYjErFF – 9:43 PM
Honestly a little bit surprised that Doc Rivers stuck with Matisse Thybulle after that disastrous first half performance.
Unrelated, but this might be the worst quarter I’ve seen all year from Joel Embiid defensively. – 9:42 PM
Wow. Achiuwa taking it to an exhausted Embiid. – 9:42 PM
When did Joel Embiid become Georges NIang as the guy the Raptors seek out? – 9:42 PM
Consecutive possessions in which Embiid has been beat off the dribble, first by Achiuwa and then by Siakam. – 9:40 PM
Raptors have attacked Embiid four straight possessions. Three buckets and a foul. Embiid with hands on his knees. – 9:40 PM
Four straight buckets on Embiid? Know there is spamming the Sixers with Trent screening but that’s not a way to make a run. – 9:40 PM
Brooklyn Nets finish the season 9-10 (.474) with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing without James Harden. – 9:38 PM
I don’t really think any of this is on KD. The Nets were an incredibly flawed team post-Joe Harris injury, post-James Harden trade structurally. Very little chance to defend in the playoffs almost always having three of Drummond, Mills, Dragic, Curry, Kyrie out there. – 9:38 PM
Harden now 2-of-8 from the floor after missing that layup. – 9:38 PM
2021-22 Nets w/ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving*, James Harden*, Ben Simmons**: 44-38 (7th in East), 15th in Net Rtg, swept in 1st Round
2018-19 Nets w/ 0 players w/ prev All-Star selections: 42-40 (6th in East), 15th in Net Rtg, lost 4-1 in 1st Round
Even w/ the *s, pretty stunning – 9:35 PM
Swept in the first round with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Pathetic. Congratulations to Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and the best culture in pro sports history on an all-time failure. The smartest guy in Brooklyn this year was James Harden – 9:33 PM
KD and Kyrie are 9-10 without James Harden this season. pic.twitter.com/yQN0nc7MN4 – 9:30 PM
So if the Sixers blow a 3-0 lead will that be a referendum on Embiid’s candidacy for a regular-season award too? – 9:16 PM
James Harden Doc Rivers
🤝
Built for the moment
(Becoming the 1st team in NBA history to blow a 3-0 lead) – 9:15 PM
James harden w 5 points at the half is disgraceful…take over the damn game man – 9:11 PM
The Sixers leave to the locker room to boos down 54-41 to the Raptors after James Harden missed a third 3-pointer. Harden has five points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field and has missed all three 3-pointer attempts. – 9:10 PM
There is a loud round of boos for the 76ers as a James Harden stepback goes wanting and the Raptors take a 54-41 lead into the halftime break.
It’s about to be a very, very interesting second half here in Philadelphia. – 9:10 PM
James Harden misses and that concludes a pretty dreadful 1st half. Philly trails it 54-41 and the boo birds were in fill force. #Sixers – 9:10 PM
Need a huge second half from James Harden. This is why he was acquired. No excuses. – 9:10 PM
This has not been a great half for James Harden (2-for-6 shooting, including 0 for 2 on 3s, 5 points, 3 assists, 3 turnovers). #Sixers down 13 with 32 seconds left in 2nd quarter – 9:08 PM
A nice response here a bit. A Danny Green triple, a Joel Embiid 3-point play, and a Tobias Harris layup brings Philadelphia to within 41-35 as Nick Nurse calls timeout for Toronto. #Sixers – 9:00 PM
Harden took a catch-and-shoot 3. He missed. – 8:59 PM
Embiid sat for about four minutes, and checks back in. Sixers didn’t score with him on the bench, and Raptors have now scored eight straight points to open the second. 37-27 Toronto at the 8:17 mark. – 8:52 PM
#Sixers were outscored by 8 points in the 3:43 in which Joel Embiid rested to start the second quarter. – 8:51 PM
Very short non-Embiid minutes, which were made worse by the somewhat inexplicable non-Embiid, non-Harden minutes – 8:51 PM
Raps win the non-Embiid minutes handily. Old-school 6-0 start to the quarter. – 8:51 PM
The Sixers just tried to get away with Embiid and Harden-less minutes, because apparently Doc Rivers hasn’t had enough 3-1 ridicule. – 8:49 PM
About to get the Harden-Maxey minutes with Embiid off the floor. Sixers down 33-27 at the 10-minute mark. – 8:49 PM
This was a better start for Embiid than in Game 4. He finished the first quarter with 10 points on 3-5 shooting in Game 5. In Game 4, he had 1 point while going 0-5 from the field. – 8:42 PM
Raptors have played well (Trent especially). Problem is Embiid (10 points, 5 rebounds) has looked dominant and far more engaged than he was in Game 4, Birch/Achiuwa each have 2 fouls, and Toronto’s lead is only 2. – 8:42 PM
Raptors 29, Sixers 27 at the end of the first. Sixers righted a slow start. Embiid has 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting and 5 boards and looks much more comfortable than in Game 4. Harris has 8. Sixers have a 10-7 rebounding edge, but part of that is because Raps are shooting 57.1% – 8:41 PM
The Raptors put one in their own basket, and it’s 29-27 Raps after a quarter. Trent has 9, OG has 3 dimes and Embiid has 10-5. – 8:40 PM
Raptors 29, 76ers 27 after one. Toronto will probably wish it was farther ahead after the way it played, but has to be happy with the start overall. Philly has to be happy with how Embiid looks overall, but very sloppy – seven turnovers already. – 8:40 PM
Through it all, Raptors up 29-27 after one. Trent’s got 9, Embiid 10
Fun game – 8:39 PM
Difference in Embiid’s approach vs the double, just kicks it out to Harden even though they didn’t double off Harden, but Harden made the play to find an open Harris. Rather than Embiid throwing it cross-court. – 8:35 PM
Embiid is getting his deep catches early on. Sixers did a poor job with the turnovers to start but have weathered it pretty well.
Harris and Harden(?) bringing it on defense to start as well. – 8:32 PM
Embiid spending a lot of time in the lane… – 8:31 PM
Overall, a very encouraging start to this game for Joel Embiid. He’s had a couple turnovers and has struggled to handle the ball, but he’s up to 10 points and four rebounds already and is catching and finishing inside without issue. Looks much better than in Game 4. – 8:30 PM
Joel Embiid’s first 9 mins tonight:
10 PTS / 4 REB / 3-4 fg / 4-4 FT – 8:30 PM
The first year BKN owed a pick from the KG trade, they were a disappointing 44-38 and gave up pick #17 to Boston.
Two years later, JACKPOT.
The first year BKN owed a pick from the Harden trade, they were a disappointing 44-38 and gave up pick #17 to Houston.
Two years later… – 8:29 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers calls timeout down 16-9 to #Raptors 3:57 into Game 5. Joel Embiid has taken one shot so far – missing a baseline jumper. – 8:16 PM
Point guard Scottie Barnes about to contest the opening tip against Embiid – 8:11 PM
When asked for comment on Joel Embiid’s being fined for complaining about officiating, Doc Rivers joked: “Joel Embiid got fined? Wow…dammit.”
When the fact that Nick Nurse was not fined for his comments was brought up, Rivers declined comment and said, “Does that sound fair?” – 6:26 PM
Doc Rivers was surprised that Joel Embiid has been fined for his officials criticism and Nick Nurse hasn’t #Sixers – 6:24 PM
Doc Rivers on #Sixers star Joel Embiid playing with a torn thumb ligament: pic.twitter.com/Y0DfuT9QWy – 6:21 PM
#Sixers story: Joel Embiid, not surprisingly, is fined $15,000 for his criticism of the officials after Saturday’s Game 4 road loss to the #Raptors: https://t.co/GmwWIR70Ib pic.twitter.com/hCLh4Hq0VL – 5:32 PM
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry scored 37 points, including seven 3P made, in a 117-113 win over the Kings.
Curry broke James Harden’s NBA record for most 3P made in a calendar month.
He would finish the month with 96 3P made, 14 more than Harden’s mark. pic.twitter.com/Fs5R2BEoLV – 3:01 PM
Joel Embiid fined $15,000 for criticizing officials after #Sixers’ Game 4 loss to #TorontoRaptors inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:26 PM
#Sixers story: #NBA fines Joel Embiid $15K for criticizing officials after Game 4 loss to #Raptors: https://t.co/I9MtGWqOI8 #76ers pic.twitter.com/MzaKyE8vjI – 2:21 PM
Georges Niang on Joel Embiid playing through his thumb injury: “That’s Jo. This guy wants a championship more than anything, so I think he’s going to put all that aside and figure out ways that he can get around that and win…I think that speaks volumes to who he is.” – 1:56 PM
The NBA fining Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert for their trashing of officials, is a reminder: These fines go to charity. Here is how, and where, @The Athletic theathletic.com/2523016/2021/0… – 1:40 PM
One thing to look for tonight is how the Sixers respond to the Raptors traps on Joel Embiid. Look at Pascal Siakam here, he’s basically at the free throw line ready to spring it on Embiid.
A lot more on the series to get you ready for Game 5 here: https://t.co/myLAVfrkmQ pic.twitter.com/MEklBXS2Kh – 1:33 PM
76ers star Joel Embiid, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins fined for criticizing refs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/76e… – 1:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.
Joel Embiid has been fined $15k for public criticism of officials. – 1:03 PM
Joel Embiid fined $15k for implying the refs called Game 4 to make sure there was a Game 5. – 1:03 PM
Joel Embiid’s post-game comments on officials after Game 4 of Raptors-Sixers earns him a $15K fine – 1:03 PM
Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for his criticism of the officials #Sixers – 1:02 PM
Joel Embiid fined $15K for saying he believed the refs tossed Game 4 to ensure there would be a Game 5. – 1:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for criticism of officiating. – 1:02 PM
Sixers star Joel Embiid and Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins fined for their actions: pic.twitter.com/USn1zdV3Jo – 1:02 PM
It’s Fine Day today. Joel Embiid receives a $15,000 fine for publicly criticizing officials following the Sixers’ Game 4 loss to the Raptors – 1:02 PM
Joel Embiid was fined $15K for public criticism of officiating following Game 4 on Saturday. – 1:02 PM
Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of officials. #Sixers – 1:01 PM
Joel Embiid fined $15,000. pic.twitter.com/Peh9vTVDyy – 1:01 PM
Sixers center Joel Embiid has also been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, the NBA announced. – 1:01 PM
Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officials – 1:01 PM
Joel Embiid has been fined $15k for public criticism of officiating – 1:01 PM
Talking Alpha Tatum, KD’s shot selection, Bruce Brown’s usage spike, Embiid’s thumb, the Raptors without FVV, Luka’s return, and Gobert’s offense for today’s NBA Matchups: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 12:05 PM
Updated #NBA story: #Sixers not anticipating any change in Joel Embiid’s status after MRI confirms his torn thumb ligament. Also, Embiid and the #76ers weren’t happy with the Game 4 loss to #Raptors, officially speaking: https://t.co/EkPfPUQ2ix pic.twitter.com/6nHTzwSRmz – 12:05 PM
Georges Niang on Joel Embiid continuing to battle through adversity and injury:
“That’s Jo. This guy wants a championship more than anybody.” – 11:58 AM
Among players that played at least half of regular season games, Raps starters ranked 1st, 2nd, 7th, 12th and 17th in minutes per game.
Only one other team had even four guys in top 50: the 76ers, and that includes Harden. – 11:46 AM
Post-shootaround James Harden FTs, with Sam Cassell sharing some thoughts as usual: pic.twitter.com/0UBYDSRgdD – 11:45 AM
‘Who needs to elevate their level of play for the Philadelphia 76ers with Joel Embiid’s injury?’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN9325053421 – 7:19 AM
#NBA story: How will Joel Embiid’s torn thumb ligament affect him & the #Sixers tonight in Game 5 against the #Raptors and potentially going forward in the postseason? https://t.co/EkPfPUQ2ix #76ers pic.twitter.com/V7KKzkBKI6 – 6:50 AM
Are the Sixers dead in the water due to Embiid injury ? ⬇️audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… via @SportsRadioWIP – 6:28 AM
The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre dropped a little inside knowledge on the most recent Ringer NBA Show podcast this week, where he warned of juuuuust a little unrest in Sixers land with respect to Rivers. (Lambre also warned “aggregators” to “relax” before he dropped this intel. I will, of course, never relax.) Here’s what Lambre had to say: “A few weeks ago – because I’m decently tapped-in with the players side of what’s happening with the Sixers, though I don’t know anybody in the Morey administration – I’m hearing like, ‘Man, guys are not feeling Doc. His rotations, his philosophy, what he’s doing. Guys aren’t feeling it.’ To me sometimes you can chalk it up to be like, ‘I should be playing more.’ That’s every NBA player. So I’m like, I’m ignoring this. I’m ignoring this. -via NBC Sports / April 2, 2022
“The Sixers are in L.A. last week, I’m out and about getting dinner […] and I run into somebody who’s close to the team. […] I’m like, ‘Sorry but I can’t pick you guys to go to the Finals this year.’ His response kind of raised my eyebrows: ‘Neither would I.’ Oh, okay. Maybe that’s hyperbole, maybe you’re having a bad week, I’m not even thinking about it. But this is a running tally of what’s going on down in Philadelphia.” -via NBC Sports / April 2, 2022
Joel Embiid: It was a tough situation to navigate and go through (with Simmons). Even to this day, I don’t have any hard feelings towards everything that happened. But being in my position, having to answer questions about that whole thing every single day, it was kind of draining. And I’m sure it was draining for my teammates. So the drama was pretty crazy, but my whole thing going into the season was to come in and try to be a better leader. In the past, I was trying to lead on the court, by my play, and I was never really focused on off the court and what I could bring to the table. -via The Athletic / March 29, 2022
