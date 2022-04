The 2022 Tony Award nominations announcement has been delayed by nearly a week, the show’s producers announced on Friday. The nominations announcement has moved from May 3 to May 9. The shift has also extended the eligibility window for shows that opened during the 2021-2022 season from April 28 to May 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterMatthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being "So Careful" Was "Really Disappointing"Tony Awards Introduce New "No Violence" Policy Ahead of 2022 ShowAmber Ruffin Co-Written 'Some Like It Hot' Stage Adaptation to Open on Broadway in December “Due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks,...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO