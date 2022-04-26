ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 01:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Central Cook, Ford, Iroquois, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Cook; Ford; Iroquois; La Salle; Livingston FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Benton County. In Illinois, Central Cook, La Salle, Ford, Livingston and Iroquois Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Benton County. In Illinois, Central Cook, La Salle, Ford, Livingston and Iroquois Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Northwest Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Kanawha; Lincoln; Mason; Northwest Raleigh; Putnam; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 each morning will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Jackson OH and Gallia Counties. In West Virginia, Cabell, Mason, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Boone, Wyoming and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog are developing early this morning across portions of inland north central Florida. Some locations experience locally dense fog at times, with visibilities as low as one quarter mile around the Ocala area along I-75 and east towards Palatka until 9AM this morning.
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Trinity, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: North Central Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVELY HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong southwest winds will combine with decreasing relative humidity values over portions of western and central New Mexico today to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor relative humidity recoveries tonight will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the northwest plateau and north central mountains. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will likely result in another round of critical fire weather conditions for all areas. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...North Central Mountains Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 06:20:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches from the northeast to northwest coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon and Aguada. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Sonoma Coastal Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Bay and portions of the East Bay. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest along the coast, higher terrain, and through coastal gaps or inland passes.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wilbarger A fire watch has been issued for western Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas from Friday afternoon through early Friday evening .A combination of very dry air, unseasonably hot temperatures, and gusty southwest winds will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions on Friday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY, WINDY AND HOT CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND PORTIONS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING... Friday afternoon and early evening. * WIND...Southwest winds at 25-30 mph gusting to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum RH of 8-15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Briscoe, Childress, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Briscoe; Childress; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hall; Kent; King; Motley; Stonewall FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHERN PANHANDLE, THE SOUTH PLAINS, AND THE ROLLING PLAINS * Timing...10 AM through 9 PM. * Wind...westerly at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph . * Humidity...as low as 3 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch for Thursday is no longer in effect. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels from Friday morning through Friday evening. In addition, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect below 7000 feet from noon today to 8 pm MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Northern Erie, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie; Southern Erie; Wyoming SNOW SHOWERS WILL CREATE SLIPPERY SPOTS ON ROADS EARLY THIS MORNING Numerous snow showers will continue into the morning commute. Snow accumulations of up to two inches are possible across higher terrain by the time the snow begins to taper off by mid to late morning. A coating to a half inch of accumulation is possible at lower elevations. Although most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, the snow could cause slippery spots to develop on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, as well as untreated roads. This may especially be the case along Routes 219 and 400. In addition, visibility could reduce rapidly during any heavier snow shower. Use caution if traveling this morning. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Wave heights 2 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches of northern St Thomas and St John. In Puerto Rico, all the beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...From 6 AM AST Wednesday through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Buffalo Pass, Dilkon, Ganado, Kykotsmovi and Window Rock. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Indiana; Lawrence FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Lawrence, Armstrong, Butler and Indiana Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill or damage sensitive vegetation.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

