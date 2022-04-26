Meet the SMPD Community Officers For Beat Two

A new study by the University of California, Los Angeles, shows the quality of life in LA County is diminishing, dipping to its lowest level in seven years. The survey revealed several factors behind the reduction in quality of life. According to the index, high prices, homelessness, rising crime and health concerns were the primary reasons people said their quality of life was diminished. LA County finished the survey with a rating of 53 on a scale of one to 100. This marks the first time that the rating has fallen below the survey's median of 55. The Quality of Life Index is measured in a survey run by the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO