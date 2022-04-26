Meet the SMPD Community Officers For Beat Two

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
An ordinary shift at the bar became an exercise in heroism for one bartender in South Africa recently. Tongai Matandirotya, who works at Brass Bell Restaurant near Cape Town left behind any thoughts of his own safety—and of the drink he was pouring for a customer—to dive into the cold Atlantic ocean to rescue a mother and daughter swept off the pier by a rogue wave.
A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is...
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been given the “Sheriff of the Year” award from the Resiliency Project, an organization that aims to improve the mental wellbeing of first responders. On Monday, Villanueva was given the award for advocating for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, which representatives...
Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in East Los Angeles. Deputies responded to South Indiana and Dennison Streets at around 10 p.m. Saturday evening following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses say the victim had eaten at a food truck, crossed the street, and was fatally shot. CBS reporters spoke with several residents who live in the surrounding area, who are rightfully concerned by the series of events. "I thought we just heard...
A man police say tried to rob fellow drivers as they were stuck in Hollywood traffic has been arrested, but help is needed to find a woman who is believed to be his accomplice.Cyree Jamal Carter, 23, of Inglewood, was arrested last Tuesday after police say he dropped a gun and tried to run from a crash at the end of a pursuit in Long Beach. He has since been charged with one count of attempted robbery, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault with a vehicle. He has since been freed after posting...
An off-duty South Gate police detective was killed in a crash on the 605 Freeway, police confirmed Monday.Detective Alexis Gonzalez was identified Monday as the South Gate police officer killed in a crash in the area of the 605 Freeway and Firestone Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. South Gate police said Gonzalez was a five-year veteran of the department.In an Instagram post, South Gate police said Gonzalez had lost control of his vehicle before the crash, which overturned his vehicle. Gonzales was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center, where he died.The crash shut down the on-and-off-ramps of the freeway at Firestone shut down during the fatal crash investigation, which is ongoing.The detective is survived by his parents and two brothers.
A new study by the University of California, Los Angeles, shows the quality of life in LA County is diminishing, dipping to its lowest level in seven years. The survey revealed several factors behind the reduction in quality of life. According to the index, high prices, homelessness, rising crime and health concerns were the primary reasons people said their quality of life was diminished. LA County finished the survey with a rating of 53 on a scale of one to 100. This marks the first time that the rating has fallen below the survey's median of 55. The Quality of Life Index is measured in a survey run by the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Criminal charges were dismissed Monday against two of three Los Angeles police officers accused of falsifying records that claimed people they had stopped were gang members or gang associates, after a judge earlier this year dismissed similar charges against three other officers. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kerry L....
Taco stands in downtown Los Angeles can be found on pretty much every street, but how often do you come across a pink taco truck, and with pink handmade tortillas?. With a goal to empower and inspire others, a Latina business owner found a way to combine her love for fashion, her culture, food and the color pink.
Los Angeles Police Department officers have arrested one of the three suspects they were searching for wanted in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting that took place in the Melrose District on April 10. Jamario Kevin Ray, 22, was arrested Monday at around 4 p.m. and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Ray had a prior warrant for parole violation at the time of his arrest - for assault with a deadly weapon - and was being held without bail. Officers are also searching for two additional suspects, one of which has been described as a Black male...
A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after an early-morning, wrong-way crash on the 105 Freeway near Los Angeles. Around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday, California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to part of the 105 Freeway east of the Nash Street exit for a traffic collision. A...
Two compressed-gas cylinders inside the structure exploded during the fire.
Police are searching for whoever shot and killed a man while he was practicing a dance routine in a Long Beach parking lot Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Gallo confirmed in an email. Officers arrived to the Belmont […]
A judge refused Tuesday to dismiss a murder count against a former Long Beach Unified School District safety officer charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman near a high school last fall. Superior Court Judge Richard Goul — who reviewed a video of the shooting — said he...
Long Beach residents Julian Richard Maldonado, 20, Ronald Maldonado, 25 and Myrna Palay, 29, were all taken into custody after a multi-day arrest operation from April 15 to 21 in which police served multiple search warrants across several locations within the city.
