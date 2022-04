Sophomore Marlene Friedman’s two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth lifted No. 5 Arkansas over Central Arkansas, 3-2, Tuesday night at Bogle Park. Senior Mary Haff (14-3) earned her 91st career win after entering in the fifth and retiring all nine hitters she faced with four strikeouts. The righthander was plugged into the game with no outs and a runner on first, forcing a fly out and back-to-back strikeouts. Sophomore Callie Turner (2-2) made the start and threw four innings, surrendering one earned run on five hits while fanning two.

