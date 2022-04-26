How desperately do you want a physical keyboard on your Android phone? The Unihertz Titan Slim, an unlocked QWERTY slab, joins the Titan Pocket in the company's lineup of affordable handsets for people who prefer to type fast on tiny keys. More importantly, the Titan Slim is likely the closest we're going to get to a successor to the BlackBerry Key2 LE. Keyboard aside, we’re fans of the phone’s small design and its more usable screen than the one on the Titan Pocket. Just don’t expect an executive-level experience, as the phone's performance isn’t competitive with most recent midrange models.
Comments / 0