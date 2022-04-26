ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Toms Hardware

JustWonderingLoudly

Enter for a chance to win a Z690 AORUS Elite DDR4 motherboard from Gigabyte!. JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. There are no messages on JustWonderingLoudly's profile yet.
VIDEO GAMES
Toms Hardware

XanderZapanta

Enter for a chance to win a Z690 AORUS Elite DDR4 motherboard from Gigabyte!. JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. There are no messages on XanderZapanta's profile yet.
COMPUTERS
Toms Hardware

Antonio805

Enter for a chance to win a Z690 AORUS Elite DDR4 motherboard from Gigabyte!. JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. There are no messages on Antonio805's profile yet.
VIDEO GAMES
Toms Hardware

HandsomeMithedst

Enter for a chance to win a Z690 AORUS Elite DDR4 motherboard from Gigabyte!. JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. There are no messages on HandsomeMithedst's profile yet.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aorus
Toms Hardware

shattered00

Enter for a chance to win a Z690 AORUS Elite DDR4 motherboard from Gigabyte!. JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. There are no messages on shattered00's profile yet.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Best MSI gaming laptop deals

The best MSI gaming laptops have all the speed and elegance of an ancient dragon, delivering smooth framerates in style. MSI is a name associated with powerful gaming components, and can be found in our list of the best gaming laptops around. So we thought it best to find you the best prices on MSI gaming laptops, to keep you in touch with what's on offer right now.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Bluetooth Speakers Get Up to 24 Hours of Playback Time

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Bluetooth speakers are the easiest way to play and share your music when you’re not home, but you always have to be mindful of their battery. If your speaker runs out of juice in the middle of your playlist, the party will come to a screeching halt. Until recently, having a long-lasting Bluetooth speaker meant giving up portability. Bigger speakers have bigger batteries that last longer, right? That’s still true, but breakthroughs in...
ELECTRONICS
Toms Hardware

kasper_rubin

Enter for a chance to win a Z690 AORUS Elite DDR4 motherboard from Gigabyte!. JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. There are no messages on kasper_rubin's profile yet.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Toms Hardware

Mario.chamdjoko

Enter for a chance to win a Z690 AORUS Elite DDR4 motherboard from Gigabyte!. Tom's Hardware Innovation Awards Return on April 25th. Learn more by clicking here!. JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. There are no messages on Mario.chamdjoko's profile yet.
VIDEO GAMES
Toms Hardware

GrumpyMonkey2001

Enter for a chance to win a Z690 AORUS Elite DDR4 motherboard from Gigabyte!. Tom's Hardware Innovation Awards Return on April 25th. Learn more by clicking here!. JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. There are no messages on GrumpyMonkey2001's profile yet.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

The Pixel 6 Pro was apparently supposed to get face unlock at launch

The Google Pixel 6 Pro was apparently supposed to have face unlock at launch. 9to5Google claimed that the feature is now scheduled for the next feature drop. The Pixel 6 series is unarguably the most impressive Pixel phone line yet, offering competitive pricing, a semi-custom Tensor chipset, and great specs on paper. One feature you won’t find, however, is face unlock, despite a retailer listing this as an option at launch and a code commit being spotted in November.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Vivo X80 smartphone leaked

It looks like Vivo is getting ready to launch a new smartphone, the Vivo X80, the details of the handset were posted on Twitter by Ishan Agarwal. The new Vivo X80 smartphone will come with a 6.78 inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution,. The handset will...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Mele Quieter3Q fanless Windows mini PC

The Mele Quieter3Q is a new Windows mini PC that comes preinstalled with Microsoft Windows 10 operating system but is also capable of supporting their latest generation Windows 11 or even Linux distributions if preferred. Equipped with eMMC storage and a microSD card reader the fan less mini PC measures just 5.2 x 4.2 x 2.5 inches in size and is an upgraded version of the previous Mele Quieter2 system.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Large Steam Deck update makes it more secure, easy to use, and extends battery life

Valve continues to update the Steam Deck at a steady pace, delivering improvements and patches for the handheld gaming PC, molding it ever more into a fully-fledged console in its own right. And today's update is more than just a quick patch, too. With a new lock screen feature, extended dock and charging support, new features, and even improved battery life in some instances.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Steam Deck Dock specs updated with Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.1

Valve has this week updated the specifications page for its upcoming and highly anticipated Steam Deck Docking Station designed to enable you to easily connect your handheld games console to your large screen TV. Unfortunately the Steam Deck had to launch without its official Docking Station but now Valve has revealed it has updated the slower USB 2.0 ports to USB 3.1 ports. Providing three in total.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Poco F4 GT smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Yesterday we heard about the new Poco F4 GT smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the handset. Now we get to find out more details about the new Poco F4 GT smartphone in an unboxing video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Save $75 Off 1TB SanDisk Ultra MicroSD Card

Great things sometimes come in tiny packages. And with so many advancements in the memory card market, you can often get much more storage for less than you'd have paid a few years ago. This SanDisk Ultra microSD card features 1TB of storage, giving you plenty of room for photos, full HD videos and more. It also comes with an adapter. Normally listed for $200, you can save $75 off this memory card at Amazon right now, bringing the price to $125.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

AMBERNOC RG503 handheld games console with OLED hands on

If you are interested in learning more about the new handheld games console created by the engineers at AMBERNOC, you will be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a great hands-on review of the new RG503. The console is powered by a Quad-Core 64bitCortex-A55 supported by 1GB RAN and comes with 16GB of onboard storage with support for 2.4 and 5G WIFI 802.11a/b/g/n as well as Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Unihertz Titan Slim

How desperately do you want a physical keyboard on your Android phone? The Unihertz Titan Slim, an unlocked QWERTY slab, joins the Titan Pocket in the company's lineup of affordable handsets for people who prefer to type fast on tiny keys. More importantly, the Titan Slim is likely the closest we're going to get to a successor to the BlackBerry Key2 LE. Keyboard aside, we’re fans of the phone’s small design and its more usable screen than the one on the Titan Pocket. Just don’t expect an executive-level experience, as the phone's performance isn’t competitive with most recent midrange models.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy