Maersk revises up profit guidance on exceptional first quarter

By Mathieu Rosemain
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping group Maersk on Tuesday raised its guidance for the full year after first-quarter operating profit came in above its previous expectations, driven by high container freight rates. “The strong result is driven by the continuation of the...

Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
US News and World Report

UBS Trades Way Through First Quarter to Land Best Profit in 15 Years

ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS rode strong trading income to post its best first-quarter net profit in 15 years on Tuesday, while signalling its wealth management clients will continue to remain cautious in the coming months due to geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainties. The results show the world's biggest wealth manager and Switzerland's...
Metro International

Deutsche Bank extends quarterly profit streak but Ukraine clouds outlook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as investment banking revenues climbed, but its share price fell as it warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt annual earnings. This year is crucial for Germany’s largest lender and Chief Executive Christian Sewing...
FOXBusiness

Whirlpool says consumers’ appliance demand is waning, as costs mount

Whirlpool Corp. said U.S. consumers’ demand for appliances is slowing two years into the pandemic, as the dishwasher and refrigerator maker cut its sales forecast and said it would review an international division. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 187.35 +8.47 +4.74%. Whirlpool said Monday that...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Reuters

Sodexo in talks with CVC on restaurant check business - Les Echos

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Sodexo (EXHO.PA) has entered talks with buyout firm CVC (CVC.UL)on a deal about its restaurant check unit, French business daily Les Echos reported on Monday, citing sources close to the talks. Both CVC and Sodexo declined to comment. Sodexo is prepared to sell 20% to...
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock set to open at near-record high as global economies on path to COVID recovery

Coca-Cola Co. KO, -0.74% shares are set to open at a near-record level after posting first-quarter profit and revenue growth on Monday. The stock has advanced nearly 23% over the past year, closing at a record high of $66.21 on April 21. Analysts say the beverage giant is benefitting from re-openings as the pandemic shows signs of retreat. "Coca-Cola has undergone a deep positive transformation over the past few years by improving its sales portfolio, refranchising and consolidating bottling assets globally, setting up new systems and procurement in the US, shifting focus from volume to value growth, and transitioning senior management, all of which give us confidence in the underlying fundamentals of the business," wrote JPMorgan. Analysts there rate Coca-Cola stock outperform with a $73 price target. "China, however, did see an influx of new COVID-19 cases that negatively impacted demand. This could continue into next quarter," wrote John Boylan, Edward Jones senior analyst. "However, this weakness likely will be offset by strength in other areas of the world."
Metro International

ADM quarterly profit jumps 53% on tight supplies of essential crops

(Reuters) -Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 53% jump in first-quarter profit, as the global grain trader was helped by higher demand and tight supplies of crops. Grains merchants have seen heightened demand for the crops they ship around the world after the Russia-Ukraine war cut off shipments from the...
The Independent

Nestle expects to hike prices further as inflation grows

Nestle has warned that more price rises could be on the horizon as it battles steep cost inflation.The KitKat and Shreddies maker said it has already increased prices by more than 5 per cent over the first three months of 2022 but will look to further hikes.Mark Schneider, chief executive of the Swiss food group, said: “Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year.”Nestle saw sustained customer demand despite the jump in prices, Mr Schneider added.The group reported a 7.6 per cent increase in organic sales over the...
Metro International

Exchange operator CME quarterly profit jumps 24% on market volatility

(Reuters) -Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc reported a near 24% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by market volatility spurred by the Russia-Ukraine war and as investors hedged against rising interest rates. Demand for CME’s interest rate futures bounced back in the quarter, after the U.S. Federal Reserve...
The Hollywood Reporter

TelevisaUnivision First-Quarter Revenue Rises 12 Percent as U.S. Advertising Grows 14 Percent

Spanish-language TV powerhouse TelevisaUnivision said on Tuesday that its revenue would have increased 12.2 percent to more than $1 billion in the first quarter when looking at its combined business created by a $4.8 billion mega-merger at the end of January. The giant, which combines the assets of U.S. Spanish-language media firm Univision with the content and production assets of Mexican TV giant Televisa, is led by CEO Wade Davis, a former CFO of what at the time was Viacom, with Alfonso de Angoitia serving as executive chair of the board. It reported pro forma results for the first quarter that...
UPI News

Hyundai Motor logs solid profits despite Q1 sales dip

SEOUL, April 26 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor's global sales in the first quarter dipped almost 10% from a year prior, but its overall revenues jumped, the firm said. The Seoul-based company said Monday it sold 902,945 vehicles in the first three months of this year, down 9.7%...
Metro International

Harley posts lower profit on supply chaos, rising costs

(Reuters) – Harley-Davidson Inc posted a drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as demand for its motorcycles failed to gain momentum due to global supply-chain hurdles and surging inflation. The 119-year-old company, which has been facing surging costs for raw materials and logistics, said it now expects higher input...
Metro International

Valero profit surges as refining margin more than doubles

(Reuters) -U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp’s quarterly earnings blew past Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as margins strengthened on increasing tightness in U.S. refining capacity amid rising demand and lower worldwide product supply. Refiners’ earnings are expected to remain strong in coming quarters as sanctions on Russia following its...
US News and World Report

GSK Tops Forecasts as Consumer Health Spin-Off Nears

(Reuters) - GSK beat first-quarter sales and earnings forecasts on Wednesday, helped by demand for its COVID-19 therapy and shingles vaccine, as the drugmaker moves towards the July separation of its consumer health business. Shares of the British company, which also reiterated its 2022 financial forecasts, were up about 1.7%...
