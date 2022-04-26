ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Spain’s Santander quarterly profit climbs on efficiency gains in Europe

By Ludwig Burger
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Santander said on Tuesday its net profit in the first quarter beat forecasts, rising 58% on the same period a year earlier thanks to higher revenues and efficiency gains in Europe. The euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value booked net profit of...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Freight rate bonanza offers Maersk M&A ticket

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) is in an enviable position. The $52 billion Danish shipping titan raised its 2022 guidance on Tuesday thanks to soaring container rates caused by more pandemic-related disruption at Chinese ports. The company, which shifts around 17% of the world’s shipping containers, reckons it will deliver more than $19 billion in free cash flow, up $4 billion from its previous estimate. Even though the number of containers on the move fell 7% in the first three months of the year – a consequence of Chinese lockdowns and the war in Ukraine – rates were up 71% compared to 2021. Maersk’s shares jumped 10%.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Exchange operator CME quarterly profit jumps 24% on market volatility

(Reuters) -Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc reported a near 24% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by market volatility spurred by the Russia-Ukraine war and as investors hedged against rising interest rates. Demand for CME’s interest rate futures bounced back in the quarter, after the U.S. Federal Reserve...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Quarterly Earnings#Reuters
Metro International

Maersk revises up profit guidance on exceptional first quarter

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping group Maersk on Tuesday raised its guidance for the full year after first-quarter operating profit came in above its previous expectations, driven by high container freight rates. “The strong result is driven by the continuation of the exceptional market situation within ocean (shipping),” Maersk said in a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Nestle expects to hike prices further as inflation grows

Nestle has warned that more price rises could be on the horizon as it battles steep cost inflation.The KitKat and Shreddies maker said it has already increased prices by more than 5 per cent over the first three months of 2022 but will look to further hikes.Mark Schneider, chief executive of the Swiss food group, said: “Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year.”Nestle saw sustained customer demand despite the jump in prices, Mr Schneider added.The group reported a 7.6 per cent increase in organic sales over the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

HSBC's first-quarter profit slides as Ukraine conflict, inflation bite

HSBC reported a 27% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the Asia-focused bank suffered from decreased revenues and slowing growth in Hong Kong. Europe's largest bank with a market value of $130 billion posted a pretax profit of $4.2 billion for the first quarter ended March, versus $5.78 billion a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock set to open at near-record high as global economies on path to COVID recovery

Coca-Cola Co. KO, -0.74% shares are set to open at a near-record level after posting first-quarter profit and revenue growth on Monday. The stock has advanced nearly 23% over the past year, closing at a record high of $66.21 on April 21. Analysts say the beverage giant is benefitting from re-openings as the pandemic shows signs of retreat. "Coca-Cola has undergone a deep positive transformation over the past few years by improving its sales portfolio, refranchising and consolidating bottling assets globally, setting up new systems and procurement in the US, shifting focus from volume to value growth, and transitioning senior management, all of which give us confidence in the underlying fundamentals of the business," wrote JPMorgan. Analysts there rate Coca-Cola stock outperform with a $73 price target. "China, however, did see an influx of new COVID-19 cases that negatively impacted demand. This could continue into next quarter," wrote John Boylan, Edward Jones senior analyst. "However, this weakness likely will be offset by strength in other areas of the world."
MARKETS
Metro International

UBS trades way through first quarter to land best profit in 15 years

ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS rode strong trading income to post its best first-quarter net profit in 15 years on Tuesday, while signalling its wealth management clients will continue to remain cautious in the coming months due to geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainties. The results show the world’s biggest wealth manager and Switzerland’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

ADM quarterly profit jumps 53% on tight supplies of essential crops

(Reuters) -Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 53% jump in first-quarter profit, as the global grain trader was helped by higher demand and tight supplies of crops. Grains merchants have seen heightened demand for the crops they ship around the world after the Russia-Ukraine war cut off shipments from the...
INDUSTRY
Metro International

Deutsche Bank extends quarterly profit streak but Ukraine clouds outlook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as investment banking revenues climbed, but its share price fell as it warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt annual earnings. This year is crucial for Germany’s largest lender and Chief Executive Christian Sewing...
MARKETS
Metro International

Valero profit surges as refining margin more than doubles

(Reuters) -U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp’s quarterly earnings blew past Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as margins strengthened on increasing tightness in U.S. refining capacity amid rising demand and lower worldwide product supply. Refiners’ earnings are expected to remain strong in coming quarters as sanctions on Russia following its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy