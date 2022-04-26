ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorpion Biological Services Announces New Kansas Commercial Biomanufacturing Facility

By Scorpion Biological Services
 1 day ago
MANHATTAN, Kan., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Scorpion Biological Services (Scorpion) today announced a planned development partnership with a private developer, the State of Kansas, and local and university affiliates, which will support the construction of a new biodefense-focused large molecule and biologics biomanufacturing...

