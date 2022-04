ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission staff member successfully removed a lid from a female bear this morning in Asheville. According to the commission, they received a report from its NC Wildlife Helpline on Thursday evening about a distressed bear. After evaluating the welfare of the bear and the location of the situation, staff members set up traps on Friday and tried to humanely capture the bear.

