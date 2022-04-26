ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses is back – with new surprises

By Hollie Richardson, Jack Seale and Hannah Verdier
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

Noughts + Crosses

10.40pm, BBC One

Since we were introduced to Malorie Blackman’s alternative world on screen – where white people (“noughts”) are governed by the ruling Black class (“crosses”) – there has been a pandemic, and historic momentum for Black Lives Matter. The return of this reverse-race series couldn’t feel more timely. It picks up with star-crossed lovers Callum (Jack Rowan) and Sephy (Masali Baduza) making plans to leave Albion for good – but Sephy’s disappearance has triggered more unrest. Fans of the novels may predict what happens over the four-episode run, but Blackman has teased that there are surprise changes from the tale they know. Hollie Richardson

Life After Life

9pm, BBC Two

Now a teenager, Ursula has been seeing a psychiatrist to help with her dark thoughts. She forms a friendship with her wayward Aunt Izzie (fabulously played by Jessica Brown Findlay), who lives in London and writes a column called Adventures of a Modern Spinster. But the fun and games quickly stop when Ursula calls on her aunt for help after a traumatic event on her 16th birthday. HR

Derry Girls

9pm, Channel 4

This sitcom was brilliant from the start but has still improved with age, as well-honed characters allow more gags to be packed in. Also tightly packed are the sandwiches to be taken to Barry’s amusement park: a red-letter day for the Quinns, as long as nobody misses the train. Jack Seale

Deliciously warm … Sarah Lancashire in Julia.
Photograph: Seacia Pavao/© 2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC

Julia

9pm, Sky Atlantic

The deliciously warm drama continues, with Julia (Sarah Lancashire) and her TV team having to find inventive ways to reshoot a ruined roll of videotape. Cue a chicken recipe made with a suspicious cut of meat, and Paul tasked with baking French bread for the first time. HR

Smother

9pm, Alibi

How many secrets can one family harbour? Well, more are about to burst out of the closet as the Irish drama continues. Val (the fabulously matriarchal Dervla Kirwan) gets an ultimatum from Jenny. Meanwhile, the family learns a lot more about Finn, the bonus member who has been puzzling them ever since he turned up. Hannah Verdier

Hullraisers

9.35pm, Channel 4

In tonight’s episode of the cracking Hull-based comedy: Paula is rushed into hospital after a lasagne disaster; Rana – who doesn’t like kids – looks after her new boyfriend’s unimpressed daughter; and Toni accidentally comes into possession of a Gucci coat. HR

Live sport

Champions League football : Manchester City v Real Madrid 7pm, BT Sport 2. The semi-final first leg from Etihad Stadium. The other semi-final, Liverpool v Villarreal, is on BT Sport 2 on Wednesday at 7pm.











The Guardian

The Guardian

