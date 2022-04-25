Police blotters – April 22, 2022

Mark C. Houser, 29, of Harriman, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket for May 13. Paul A. Torres-Marquez, 22, of Monroe, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation, misdemeanors. He was released on an appearance ticket for April...
New York State Police say a man’s body was found Saturday by Forest and Schunnemunk roads in Monroe during a community cleanup event for Earth Day. News 12 Hudson Valley was sent this photo of police activity in the area. Authorities say the deceased man was homeless, living in...
NEWBURGH – A 33-year-old man has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and other related charges after Newburgh City Police found him standing in an area of Washington and South Johnston streets where the ShotSpotter program alerted to gunfire. Officers detained Roger Alleyne who was in possession...
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests in recent separate cases. Makayla Hanley, 19, of Port Ewen was arrested on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident and assault. At around noon on April 20, deputies...
NEWBURGH – Police in Newburgh apprehended two men and located two guns after they responded around 2:20 p.m. on Monday to a report of a robbery in the area of Renwick and South Clark streets in the city. Officers located a group of men matching the description of the...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
A truck driver was killed after being hit by a forklift while making a delivery to a Hudson Valley business. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery around 9:15 a.m., Monday, April 25 at L&W Supply located at 155 Bracken Road. Town of Montgomery Police...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Derrick Crowder is one of the few parents who can really say he helped his wife bring their baby into the world. The Pennsylvania dad was driving his wife to the hospital in Middletown April 9 when their baby, Nova Rose, just couldn’t wait. “She’s like, ‘babe, the baby...
An Orange County couple was found guilty of animal cruelty. Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler took to his social media accounts to share that back on April 22, 2022, after a jury trial in the Town of Warwick Town Court, Daniel and Lauretta Duthie were found guilty of the following charges: overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance in violation of the Agriculture and Markets law.
A Northvale police sergeant is accused of embezzling more than $75,000 from local PBA accounts.Sgt. Charles J. “CJ” Amorosso, 35, “made cash withdrawals and transferred money out of multiple PBA (Police Benevolent Association) bank accounts without authorization,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Muse…
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown dismantled its SWAT team back in 2010 and the police department is now getting rid of the last vestige of the former unit. The city will be selling two Remington Model 700 scoped rifles, .308 caliber, to two town police departments, said Mayor Joseph DeStefano.
A man from the area was issued 26 traffic tickets and charged with DWI after he allegedly left the scene of a crash. A Greene County resident Szitter Zoltan, age 30, of Catskill, was arrested in Ulster County in Saugerties on Saturday, April 23. Zolton was arrested after Saugerties Police...
KINGSTON – A 20-year-old Kingston man was arrested on Tuesday, April 26 on a charge of attempted murder for shooting a 29-year-old man with whom he was having a dispute. Kingston City Police also charged Antoine Leonard with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of reckless endangerment.
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh investigated an incident in which two suspects were arrested and two loaded guns were recovered on Monday afternoon. Police Chief Anthony Geraci said no shots were fired. This incident occurred on Ann Street.
A New Jersey man is accused of making fraudulent gas purchases in the Hudson Valley. He was also found with a car allegedly modified to hold a significant amount of fuel. On Tuesday, New York State Police announced an arrest following a nearly month-long investigation. PD: Man Caught Making Many...
KINGSTON – Accused murderer Raymond Snyder was ordered to be “released immediately” on the day his trial was slated to begin in Ulster County Court. Ulster County DA David Clegg and his assistants failed to appear in court for the trial. Snyder had been indicted on a...
