Harriman, NY

Police blotters – April 22, 2022

 2 days ago

Mark C. Houser, 29, of Harriman, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket for May 13. Paul A. Torres-Marquez, 22, of Monroe, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation, misdemeanors. He was released on an appearance ticket for April...

News 12

State police: Body found in Monroe

New York State Police say a man’s body was found Saturday by Forest and Schunnemunk roads in Monroe during a community cleanup event for Earth Day. News 12 Hudson Valley was sent this photo of police activity in the area. Authorities say the deceased man was homeless, living in...
MONROE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police arrest man after Newburgh ShotSpotter indicates gunfire

NEWBURGH – A 33-year-old man has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and other related charges after Newburgh City Police found him standing in an area of Washington and South Johnston streets where the ShotSpotter program alerted to gunfire. Officers detained Roger Alleyne who was in possession...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster Sheriff’s Office makes arrests

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests in recent separate cases. Makayla Hanley, 19, of Port Ewen was arrested on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident and assault. At around noon on April 20, deputies...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two apprehended, guns recovered

NEWBURGH – Police in Newburgh apprehended two men and located two guns after they responded around 2:20 p.m. on Monday to a report of a robbery in the area of Renwick and South Clark streets in the city. Officers located a group of men matching the description of the...
NEWBURGH, NY
Monroe, NY
City
Highland Mills, NY
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Hudson Valley Post

Warwick, NY Couple Found Guilty of Abusing Elderly Dog

An Orange County couple was found guilty of animal cruelty. Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler took to his social media accounts to share that back on April 22, 2022, after a jury trial in the Town of Warwick Town Court, Daniel and Lauretta Duthie were found guilty of the following charges: overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance in violation of the Agriculture and Markets law.
WARWICK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown selling former SWAT team rifles

MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown dismantled its SWAT team back in 2010 and the police department is now getting rid of the last vestige of the former unit. The city will be selling two Remington Model 700 scoped rifles, .308 caliber, to two town police departments, said Mayor Joseph DeStefano.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man arrested for attempted murder charges

KINGSTON – A 20-year-old Kingston man was arrested on Tuesday, April 26 on a charge of attempted murder for shooting a 29-year-old man with whom he was having a dispute. Kingston City Police also charged Antoine Leonard with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of reckless endangerment.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested, loaded guns recovered, in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh investigated an incident in which two suspects were arrested and two loaded guns were recovered on Monday afternoon. Police Chief Anthony Geraci said no shots were fired. This incident occurred on Ann Street.
NEWBURGH, NY

