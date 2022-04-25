Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff with Sacramento police

A suspect was in custody following a police standoff in Sacramento that stretched from Monday morning into early Tuesday, authorities said.

Police first reported the incident on Twitter at 11:17 a.m. Monday when they said officers were in the area of 58th Street and Fruitridge Road trying to make contact with a person who may have fired a gun.

Officers set up a perimeter, police said. SWAT officers, negotiators and drones were also deployed.

"One subject has been observed to be armed inside the residence," police said. "At this time, at least one other subject is believed to be inside. ... At this time, it is believed that the armed suspect is holding at least one individual against their will inside the residence."

At 7:20 p.m. Monday, police said the perimeter was still active and negotiators were working to resolve the standoff.

The scene remained active throughout the night, with deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office assisting at the scene.

A woman told KOVR-TV that a man was being held hostage by one of her relatives and that she was asked to bring alcohol and cigarettes to the scene by the suspect.

"Family members said there were about eight people, including a small child, in the home when an argument began this morning," the station reported. "Everyone left with only the suspect and the hostage being the only two people remaining in the home."

At 6:32 a.m. Tuesday, police said on Twitter the suspect had surrendered and was taken into custody in the early morning hours.

"The victim is safe," they said. "Reduced police presence will remain as detectives have responded to process the scene."

Times staff writer Hayley Smith contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .