Use the Xiaomi Redmi 10C smartphone daily, as it features a Snapdragon 680 processor built on an efficient 6 nm process. Moreover, it includes a large, 6.71″ DotDrop display for immersive entertainment. The Xiaomi Redmi 10C has a 50 MP high-resolution main camera to deliver high-quality photos and videos as well as a 2 MP depth sensor. This smartphone also includes a 5,000-mAh battery to provide enough power to last through the day. So you can spend more time online and less time charging. In fact, the 18-watt fast-charging technology provides plenty of power in a shorter amount of time. Additionally, it’s available in 2 variants: 4 GB and 64 GB and 4 GB and 128 GB. So you can choose an option that suits your budget and needs. Finally, it’s available in 3 colors: Mint Green, Ocean Blue, and Graphite Gray.

CELL PHONES ・ 18 DAYS AGO