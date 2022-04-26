ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Candidates For Newly Designed Congressional District Square Off In Placer County

By Tony Lopez
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKnir_0fKE6U0J00

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Candidates for U.S. Congress squared off at William Jessup University on Friday, but this race comes with a twist: it’s a newly-designed district with at least one familiar face in the mix and one who was notably absent.

Democrats Dr. Kermit Jones and David Peterson along with Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones, who is running as a Republican, told the crowd what they would do if elected to Congress.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is also running and was invited but did not attend.

Congressional district lines have been re-drawn this year. As a result, there is no incumbent running. The 3rd district runs from Chester in the north to Death Valley in the south. It also includes places like Roseville, Auburn, Folsom and Lake Tahoe.

“Most of the geography is rural,” Sheriff Jones said.

“A lot of the issues you see in the northern part of the district, whether it’s Plumas for Nevada counties, are the same as the issues we see in Mono or Inyo County,” Dr. Jones said.

Candidates took questions from the audience on multiple topics, including fire danger and the need for more water supply.

“Gift tax incentives and tax breaks for individuals as well as organizations to be able to collect their water,” Dr. Jones said.

“Encourage water retention. We don’t really have a drought or a water problem, we have a water retention problem,” Sheriff Jones said.

They were also asked about the economy and rising inflation.

“Raising visibility to it is step one,” Peterson said.

“Consider working with the states to pause things like the federal gas tax,” Dr. Jones said.

“Stop spending money you don’t have. Stop spending money you don’t have, stop, stop creating more money and injecting it. Stop giving $1 trillion to this relief fund and $1 billion to this relief fund. Live within your means,” Sheriff Jones said.

The forum was organized by the Placer Business Alliance and the hope is that it gives voters a better idea of picking the best candidate.

Despite his absence, Kiley made news over the weekend with this tweet: “If you want to experience freedom but aren’t able to fly to Florida, come to Placer County. We’ve ignored Newsom and done far better than the state with COVID.”

As for Sheriff Jones, this is his second attempt to run for Congress. He lost in a tight race back in 2016 to Ami Bera. The primary is June 7.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
Rocklin, CA
State
Nevada State
Local
California Elections
State
Florida State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Government
City
Roseville, CA
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
City
Chester, CA
CBS Sacramento

Governor’s 100-Day Housing Effort Sees 109 Homeless Housed Across 4 Communities In California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is one of four communities in which the Governor’s 100-Day Challenge on Encampments took place. So far 109 people have been housed and another 229 have been put on the pathway to housing across these four communities. The four communities that the program took place in were Sacramento, Merced, San Bernadino, and Santa Cruz. “Having our neighbors suffering, unsheltered, in our parks, by our freeways, and along our rivers is not acceptable,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez, who serves as the co-chair of the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH). “Through...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ami Bera
Person
David Peterson
KTLA

Victim of California ‘Happy Face Killer’ ID’d after 29 years

A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco” for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa […]
COLTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional District#U S Congress#William Jessup University#Democrats#Sacramento Sheriff#Republican#Sheriff Jones#Plumas#Mono
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
66K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy