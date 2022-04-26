ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock’s Mom Says Will Smith Slap Felt Like He Hit Her: “You Hurt My Child, You Hurt Me”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAPY1_0fKE6KQH00

Although the topic has at this point been critiqued to exhaustion, many still can’t wrap their heads around Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars just under a month ago.

One opinion in particular that many probably didn’t consider was that of Chris’s own mom, Rosalie Rock, who recently made it known during a sit-down interview that the viral attack felt as if Will actually put hands on her.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Speaking exclusively with WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, Rose Rock confirmed that her son is “still processing” the now-viral moment on stage with him and Smith that has practically divided Hollywood in terms of proper consequences, if any at all. However, she confirmed that he’s doing well nonetheless and that she told Chris, in that moment, that he was “standing squarely on the shoulders of Sidney [Poitier]” due to his resilience in not reacting with even more violence.

More on Rose Rock’s reaction to Will Smith slapping her son Chris Rock below, via WIS-TV:

“‘You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened,’ Rock said.

Rock says this is the one year she did not attend the Oscars and was watching the ceremony at home when her son was slapped in front of millions. She told our Billie Jean Shaw, at first, she thought the slap was staged, until ‘he [Will] started using obscenities.’ She went on to say, ‘when he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us,’  Rock said, adding ‘he really slapped me.’

According to Rock, her son Chris Rock was very excited to give Questlove his Academy Award, and because of Smith, that moment was taken away.

‘No one even heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, ‘what just happened?’’ she said.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

As most mothers would do while reprimanding, Momma Rock went on to troubleshoot the various ways things could’ve gone terribly worse, stating Chris could’ve fell back and hit his head or Will could’ve been escorted out in handcuffs. She also pointed out the main thing that offended her, stating, “I feel really bad that he never apologized,” also adding, “I mean, his people wrote up a piece saying ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but you see something like that is personal, you reach out.”

Let’s hope for the sake of Mother’s Day coming up, Rosalie Rock gets the apology from Will Smith that she rightfully deserves for disrespecting her son on such a public scale. Watch her full interview with WIS-TV by clicking here .

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
Person
Shaun King
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
geekspin

Chris Rock finally breaks his silence on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap

For the first time ever, Chris Rock has finally addressed the now-infamous slapping incident between him and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards last month. Rock directly referenced the slap during his sold-out show at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 22nd. He, however, only talked about it for a few seconds and quickly moved on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Questioned About Substance Abuse During Trial, Insists 'The Only Person I’ve Abused Is Myself'

On Monday, April 25, the final day of Johnny Depp's cross-examination during his trial against Amber Heard, the actor was asked more details about his use of drugs and alcohol. At one point, audio recordings of a drunken Depp were played, which prompted the actress' lawyer Ben Rottenborn to question whether his drinking had impacted his relationships with anyone else."The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," the actor, 68, stated, according to CNN. "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me." When the attorney brought up past...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock speaks about bruises following Will Smith slap

Chris Rock has referenced "nicks and bruises" following the incident in which Will Smith slapped him at the Academy Awards during his latest stand-up show in Baltimore. Reported by Comic Book, the comedian addressed the incident, where Will got up on stage and struck Chris while he was presenting an Oscar for Best Documentary, while at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Centre. He joked: "I'm alright. I'm alright. Healed from the nicks and bruises...for the most part."
BALTIMORE, MD
Distractify

Chris Rock's Siblings Are Weighing in On the Ongoing Controversy Around the Slap

The fallout from Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars has been pretty all-encompassing, and while the story will eventually pass, celebrities who had very little to do with it are still getting asked about it pretty regularly. It should come as no surprise, then, that several of Chris Rock's siblings have also weighed in on the controversy, leading some to wonder how many siblings the comedian has.
CELEBRITIES
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy