Spoiler alert: This article contains massive spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After the dumpster fire that was Clayton Echard's run as The Bachelor, we're thrilled to announce a brand-new season of The Bachelorette is on the way, and ICYMI, it's unlike anything we've ever seen before. Instead of one leading lady, there are two; that's right, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will serve as co-leads on Season 19.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO