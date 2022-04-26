ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Hoppin’ Weekend with Easter Bunnies And Egg Hunts

Cover picture for the articleALACHUA ‒ The Easter Bunny made appearances in both High Springs and Alachua over the weekend as children took to grassy fields to find colorful eggs on Saturday, April 16. In Alachua, the City's Recreation and Culture Department hosted an Easter Egg hunt at the Legacy Park at 10 a.m. Over...

