Fellowship Group: Traveling without Traveling Book Club

The last of Charlotte Brontë’s “little books” known to be in private hands has been saved for the public and will go on display in Yorkshire. The minature books were created by Charlotte Brontë and her siblings when they were children to entertain their toy soldiers. The small works of literature have long been objects of fascination for Brontë enthusiasts and the last privately-held book, “A Book of Ryhmes” [sic], has now been bought for the nation. The minature books stayed in the Brontë family until the 1890s when they were dispersed. Prior to its resurfacing, “A Book of Ryhmes”...

