Fellowship Group: Traveling without Traveling Book Club

Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.
The comedian Groucho Marx once said, “I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member,” as apt a summary of Dada (which took its name from the French for “hobbyhorse”) as any. Tristan Tzara, the movement’s cofounder, put it somewhat differently in his Dada Manifesto. “The true dadas are against DADA,” he wrote. “In principle I am against manifestos, as I am against principles.” Along with Hugo Ball, Tzara...
Comments / 0