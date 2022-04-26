ISP investigating death in Mounds, IL

A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Police in Ohio are saying one man and a family dog are dead after they responded to a call for a verbal domestic with a suspect making threats to suicide by cop. Officials in Uniontown say on location negations were being made with 45-year-old Jason Tyo as he was setting off large fireworks inside and […]
A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Comments / 0