ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mounds, IL

ISP investigating death in Mounds, IL

kzimksim.com
 1 day ago

On Sunday evening, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 was requested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mounds, IL
Pulaski County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Pulaski, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Pulaski County, IL
The Independent

Lily Peters: Police arrest juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old in connection to her murder

A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Illinois State Police#Dci#Crimestoppers
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy