I first heard about ‘Pure O’ when a friend told me her sister had to take a year out of university due to having traumatic, intrusive thoughts about child abuse. The thoughts were so terrifying, she was convinced she could harm a vulnerable child without realising. Luckily, she was able to find help, but I didn’t expect the same thing would lead to my mental breakdown a few years later.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO