ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Braves off to slow start, Alcantara sharp

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFYjI_0fKE1Ymg00

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

———

THE YEAR AFTER

As they wait for star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to return from knee surgery, the World Series champion Atlanta Braves (7-10) are off to a slow start. Following a day off, they send left-hander Max Fried (1-2, 3.50 ERA) to the mound at home in a series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

The two-time Gold Glove winner lost his first two outings this season — at home to punchless opponents Cincinnati and Washington, no less — before rebounding last Tuesday in a homecoming at Dodger Stadium. Fried retired his first 15 batters and threw seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts in a 3-1 win.

Acuña has been hitting well in the early stages of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett and is targeting a May 6 return to the majors.

MISTER ZERO

Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.86 ERA) has pitched 14 consecutive shutout innings heading into his fourth start of the season. He faces Juan Soto and the last-place Nationals (6-12), who have dropped five straight and been outscored 100-62 this season. Josiah Gray (2-1, 3.14) goes for Washington in the opener of a three-game series.

BAY PLAY

Carlos Rodón gets his first taste of the Bay Bridge rivalry when he pitches for the Giants at home against the A's.

An All-Star last season with the White Sox, the 29-year-old lefty is 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA in three starts. He's also struck out 29 in 17 innings.

San Francisco returns home after going 8-3 on a four-city road trip that included a 4-2 win Monday on a one-game visit to Milwaukee for a rescheduled game.

Daulton Jefferies (1-2, 1.17) starts for Oakland. Now in his third season, he's technically still a rookie. The 26-year-old righty has allowed no more than two runs in each of his three starts this season.

WINDY CITY REVIVALS?

White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel and Cubs newcomer Marcus Stroman hope to bounce back from rugged starts this season.

Keuchel (1-1, 15.00 ERA) was tagged 10 hits and 10 runs — seven earned — in an inning at Cleveland last week. The 34-year-old former Cy Young Award winner starts in Chicago against the Royals.

Stroman (0-2, 8.78 ERA) makes his fourth start for the Cubs when they take on Atlanta to begin a six-game road trip. LHP Max Fried (1-2, 3.50 ERA) pitches for the Braves.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Opens Up After Going Nuclear On Umpire

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber reached a breaking point with Angel Hernandez on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber was ejected in the ninth inning of the Milwaukee-Philadelphia series finale following a very questionable strike-three call from Hernandez. Schwarber was rung up on a Josh Hader fastball that appeared to be both down and outside, causing the eighth-year pro to two-hand slam his bat on the ground. He then fired his helmet to the turf and gave Hernandez an earful before Phillies manager Joe Girardi stepped in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Kyle Schwarber blows up on umpire Angel Hernandez after strikeout

Kyle Schwarber blew up on umpire Angel Hernandez after a strike three call in the 9th inning of his Philadelphia Phillies’ 1-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday night. Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead on a Christian Yelich sac fly in the top of the ninth. Schwarber was up second in the bottom of the ninth and came to the plate after JT Realmuto grounded out for the first out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Yankees rumors: 5 players already on the trade block

The Yankees didn’t spend big money in MLB free agency this offseason, but that only means these five players could be dealt in season. Plenty of Yankees fans were unhappy with Brian Cashman’s decision not to spend big in free agency this offseason. The upside to that inactivity is that New York is now well-positioned to make a big move via an in-season trade if the right player comes available.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Fans accused Yankees’ Gerrit Cole of using illegal substance Sunday in classy gesture

Wouldn’t it be great if the Yankees just had one perfect player, who wasn’t dogged by anything from his past and didn’t invite valid criticism? Ahhh. The dream. No, instead the team is led by Aaron Judge (strikes out too much, gets injured, woke up the Red Sox with a boombox), Giancarlo Stanton (strikes out too much, gets injured, body is weird) and Gerrit Cole (hates Billy Crystal, hates minor interruptions, hates crowds, hates silence, and — most importantly — cheated with Spider Tack along with 98% of his best friends across the pitching fraternity).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Juan Soto
The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Chicago Cubs#Triple A Gwinnett#Giants#The White Sox#Era
Empire Sports Media

Yankees might’ve struck gold on 1st base prospect after red-hot start to 2022 season

When the New York Yankees traded relief pitcher Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies last year, they gained a no-name first baseman, adding him to their farm system. Nelson, who hosts a 5.14 ERA this season over three games, is making his value known at the MLB level. While he’s struggled to some degree, the Yankees cashed in in favor of a younger Prospect in TJ Rumfield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees summon Miguel Andujar with .347 average, Aaron Hicks sidelined | What it means

Miguel Andujar is about to get another opportunity with the Yankees, at least for a couple days. The Dominican outfielder/third baseman was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday with center Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list. Hicks is engaged to Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods. In February, the couple posted on social media they are expecting a baby boy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC News

ABC News

622K+
Followers
150K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy