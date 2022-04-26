ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Heathrow ‘will not make a profit in 2022’ as Covid losses exceed £4bn

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05A5TA_0fKE0UDZ00
Financial News

Heathrow Airport has announced it will remain loss-making in 2022 as “demand remains very volatile”.

The west London airport said it is not forecasting a return to profit and dividends this year despite an increase in outbound demand for travel.

Its losses during the coronavirus pandemic have now exceeded £4 billion.

Heathrow has updated its 2022 passenger forecast from 45.5 million to 52.8 million, which would represent a return to 65% of pre-pandemic levels.

Some 9.7 million passengers travelled through the airport in the first three months of the year, which was in line with forecasts.

January and February were “much weaker than expected” due to restrictions brought in to tackle the Omicron strain of Covid-19, according to Heathrow.

But passenger numbers increased in March after the “unexpectedly quick removal” of all UK travel restrictions on March 18.

Demand remains very volatile

A spokesman for the airport said: “Demand remains very volatile and we expect these passenger numbers to drop off significantly after the summer.

“We are already seeing airlines cancelling services into the autumn and the realities of higher fuel costs, lower GDP growth, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing pandemic will drag on demand.

“We are still in a pandemic, with many markets still closed, nearly 80% with testing and vaccination requirements, and another variant of concern could see the return of UK travel restrictions.”

Passengers travelling through several UK airports in recent weeks, including Heathrow, have been forced to wait in long queues, which have been blamed on staff shortages.

Heathrow said more than 95% of passengers got through security within five minutes during the Easter getaway.

It added that it is “planning to continue delivering a good service over a busy summer” by reopening Terminal 4 by July and recruiting more than 1,000 new security officers.

The airport is also “assisting” airlines, ground handlers and retailers fill more than 12,000 vacancies across the airport.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “I want to thank colleagues who worked very hard to ensure the start of 2022 has gone to plan, and I want to reassure passengers that we’re redoubling our efforts to ensure this summer’s journeys go safely and smoothly.”

Meanwhile passengers continue to be hit by flight cancellations caused by staff shortages.

British Airways axed at least 101 short haul flights to or from Heathrow on Tuesday.

The airline said the cancellations were made in advance as part of efforts to improve reliability.

Passengers are being offered alternative flights, often on the same day.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grant Shapps unveils measure to ease flights chaos

New aviation recruits will be permitted to begin training before passing security checks to ease flight disruption, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. Passengers have faced chaos in recent weeks, with flights cancelled and long queues at airports. British Airways is axing around 100 short-haul flights at Heathrow every day...
ECONOMY
newschain

UK ports will be required to check seafarers’ pay after P&O sackings

UK ports will be required to check whether ferry crews are paid at least the national minimum wage following the P&O Ferries sackings, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. The Cabinet minister told MPs that the Government will introduce new legislation in response to the company’s decision to replace nearly...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Heathrow boss says passport delays are ‘really disappointing’

Delays in processing passport applications are “really disappointing”, the boss of Heathrow Airport has said.Chief executive John Holland-Kaye told the PA news agency it is “vital” that people can go on holiday this summer in case the UK reintroduces coronavirus travel restrictions.It emerged on Monday that the Passport Office is dealing with a backlog in applications.Mr Holland-Kaye said: “Normally the Passport Office is very slick in processing passports. It’s really disappointing to hear (about delays).Making the most of the summer is vitalJohn Holland-Kaye, Heathrow Airport“If it’s not resolved, it is going to mean that people can’t get away.“After two years...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#London Heathrow Airport#Omicron
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Man, 46, who was charged £40,000 for a DAY’S electricity is told by EDF that the smart meter charging him thousands a day is 'never wrong' – despite later admitting a software error

A man was being charged £40,000 a day for the electricity he was supposedly using due to a fault with his smart meter - and claims the supplier initially told him the reading is 'never wrong'. Paul Davies, 46, from Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, spotted the error on his EDF device...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

10 of UK’s best active rural holidays

The Barrel Top, a shepherd’s hut in Devon, is surrounded by a flock of sheep that are now in lambing season. Guests are invited to muck in if they like. There’s plenty of nature to enjoy year-round as well, including a resident (albeit shy) otter, kingfishers, trout, mistle thrushes and wild geese, plus alpacas guarding the sheep. There are walks from the farm, and the market town of Modbury is just a mile away. You’ll be able to hear the sound of the river from the cabin, which comes equipped with a wood-burning stove while outside is a hot tub and a fire pit.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Ukraine war: Donated fire engines from Cheshire arrive at border

Fire engines from Cheshire have arrived in eastern Europe as part of a UK convoy to help firefighters in Ukraine. The service donated two engines and a hydraulic platform which were among 21 vehicles that left Kent last week. The vehicles would "help support Ukraine firefighters who continue to protect...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Asda and Morrisons cut prices as supermarkets fight for customers

Morrisons and Asda are cutting prices as supermarkets face a fierce battle for customers with the soaring cost of living hitting households' finances. Both supermarkets have been losing customers to discounters such as Aldi and Lidl as price pressures grow. Morrisons said it would offer an average 13% price cut...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Grant Shapps mocked for ‘cringey’ advert promoting Great British Rail Sale

British rail passengers have been left baffled by a “cringey” video from transport secretary Grant Shapps, posted this morning to promote the government’s Great British Rail Sale initiative.In the video, Mr Shapps poses with a plastic crab in front of a green screen, and slings on a backpack with its retail tag still visible - all while wearing a rumpled greige T-shirt.“I want to tell you about a great offer coming to you. It’s the great British rail sale offering over one million rail tickets at up to half price for trips,” he says, before addressing the nation from...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Now banks will slash their WEEKDAY opening times to 9.30am to 3pm: Santander becomes latest high street operator to scale back operation as thousands of branches disappear across the UK

Britons already struggling to access high street banks due to a wave of branch closures across the UK are now facing a fresh setback, with Santander set to slash their weekday opening hours. The Spanish-owned bank, which operates 450 branches across the UK, says it will cut opening hours at...
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy