London's Heathrow raises 2022 passenger forecast to 52.8 million

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow Airport raised its 2022 forecast for passengers to 52.8 million on Tuesday, representing 65% of pre-pandemic levels, driven by demand for leisure travel, but it expected numbers to drop off significantly after the summer.

The airport, which reported adjusted core earnings of 273 million pounds ($348 million) for the first quarter, said it was not forecasting a return to profit and dividends this year, as COVID-19 losses topped 4 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7846 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Louise Heavens)

