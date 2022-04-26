Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Cruises to third save

Keuchel (1-2) got the loss Tuesday after he allowed two runs (zero earned) over four innings, giving up two hits and walking five while striking out two versus the Royals. Keuchel struggled with his command in this one, throwing only 42 of his 88 pitches for a strike and walking a season-high five batters. The only damage against him came in the fourth inning when Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana scored after Perez reached base on an error to open the inning, making both runs unearned. Keuchel has had an uneven start to the season and now boasts a 9.00 ERA and 2.40 WHIP with seven strikeouts in 10 innings over three outings on the mound. He'll look to turn it around in his next projected start Sunday against the Angels.

