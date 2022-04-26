ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Cruises to third save

Iglesias earned a save against the Guardians on Monday, pitching a perfect inning during which he...

FOX Sports

Peters shines as Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday. Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker, and provided the Pirates a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.
FanSided

Good, Bad and Ugly of Cardinals series win over Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals won their series over the Cincinnati Reds, making for a successful first road trip of the season. The St. Louis Cardinals took two games of a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds this weekend, making for a successful road trip through Milwaukee, Miami, and Cincinnati. The...
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
Yardbarker

Reds' Joey Votto addresses his terrible start to season: 'It feels like a labyrinth'

Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto has been in a brutal hitting slump to start the season, and he took to social media on Sunday to address it. Votto is batting .154 in 15 games this season. The 38-year-old has just eight hits and has struck out a whopping 22 times. He sent a tweet on Sunday trying to explain to fans what it feels like to be in a slump. Votto said you feel “trapped, alone and disoriented.”
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Walks five in loss

Keuchel (1-2) got the loss Tuesday after he allowed two runs (zero earned) over four innings, giving up two hits and walking five while striking out two versus the Royals. Keuchel struggled with his command in this one, throwing only 42 of his 88 pitches for a strike and walking a season-high five batters. The only damage against him came in the fourth inning when Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana scored after Perez reached base on an error to open the inning, making both runs unearned. Keuchel has had an uneven start to the season and now boasts a 9.00 ERA and 2.40 WHIP with seven strikeouts in 10 innings over three outings on the mound. He'll look to turn it around in his next projected start Sunday against the Angels.
Yardbarker

Guardians Fall Short Of Angels Despite Bieber's Gutsy Effort

Sometimes, the game will drive you nuts. Monday night's game probably wasn't good for you if you take blood pressure medication. The Guardians quickly squandered their only opportunity with a runner in scoring position and came up empty in a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. It marked Cleveland's fourth loss in a row.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Strong start wasted Monday

Mikolas didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets, giving up four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five. The right-hander baffled New York hitters and generated plenty of weak contact, tossing 63 of 95 pitches for strikes before hitting the showers in line for his second win of the season. Unfortunately, Giovanny Gallegos blew his first save of the season in the ninth. Mikolas appears to have re-discovered his 2018 form, posting a 1.21 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through 22.1 innings, and the key to his success so far has been the fact that he has yet to serve up a homer after giving up 33 of them (1.30 HR/9) over his last two seasons.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Multiple hits in four straight

Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets. Goldschmidt had multiple hits in just one of his first 11 games, but he's pulled out of the slump by going 9-for-17 in his last four. The first baseman hasn't homered yet this season, but he's picked up four doubles in 15 games. He sports a .259/.348/.328 slash line with five RBI. eight runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Picks up third win

Musgrove (3-0) earned the win over the Reds on Tuesday. He was charged with five runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk, striking out four in six innings. While Musgrove wasn't quite as dominant this time around against Cincinnati, the results were similar to last week. The right-hander cruised to a win, and he now has a 2.16 ERA and 25:2 K:BB in 25 innings this season. Blake Snell (groin) is set for another rehab outing Thursday, so Musgrove tentatively lines up for another start this week. He would get his former team in Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Covers three innings

Pallante allowed three hits and struck out one over three scoreless innings in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Mets. Starter Jordan Hicks was struck in the wrist by a comebacker and had to leave the game with two on and no outs in the third inning. Pallante allowed an inherited runner to score on a Starling Marte single, but he was otherwise effective in a multi-inning assignment. Through 9.1 innings this season, Pallante has a 0.96 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB. Initial tests on Hicks' wrist were encouraging, so it doesn't seem like the Cardinals will need a spot starter for his turn in the rotation this weekend. That's a role Pallante could fill later in the season if necessary, but he'll likely see most of his work out of the bullpen.
CBS Sports

Angels' Ryan Tepera: Picks up fourth hold

Tepera secured a hold against Cleveland on Monday with a perfect inning. The righty reliever served as an eighth-inning bridge to closer Raisel Iglesias and had little trouble in his frame, needing only eight pitches to set the side down in order. Tepera gave up two runs in his first appearance of the campaign but hasn't been scored upon since, yielding only one hit and posting an 8:3 K:BB over his past 7.2 innings.
