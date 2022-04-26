Former Florida State tight end returning to Junior College for 2022 season

The former Seminole will look to rebuild his value with a second stint in JUCO.

The conclusion of spring practice earlier this month marked the final stretch leading up to May 1 for players to enter the transfer portal and retain their eligibility for the 2022 season. Florida State has had seven scholarship players depart from the program since March, including five in less than the last two weeks.

One of the more recent transfers to announce their decision was redshirt freshman tight end, Koby Gross. Following a week in the portal where he heard from multiple schools, Gross will return to Diablo Valley College in JUCO. He previously had a stint at Diablo Valley before signing with the Seminoles as a member of the 2021 class.

The California native was in contact with multiple FBS programs but they're looking at him as an addition for 2023. Gross will use his final season in Junior College to rebuild his value and show why Florida State wanted him two years ago. In the 2021 class, he was considered the No. 3 JUCO tight end and No. 31 overall JUCO prospect according to 247Sports.

Gross enrolled on campus last summer and contributed in a reserve role in 2021 while dealing with nagging injuries. He displayed signs of taking the next step after a productive outing during the Tour of Duty. Unfortunately, Gross suffered a foot injury on the first drill on the first day of spring practice.

After exit meetings with the staff, it became clear that it would be tough for him to break into the rotation. He ends his time in Tallahassee without recording any statistics. Gross will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after his second stint in JUCO.

The 6-foot-1, 245-pound tight end is the second player from the unit to depart this offseason. Former Seminole Carter Boatwright transferred shortly after the regular season ended and landed at Florida Atlantic.

Barring an addition from the portal, Florida State will enter the 2022 season with six scholarship tight ends; Cam McDonald, Wyatt Rector, Jackson West, Markeston Douglas, Brian Courtney, and Jerrale Powers. Preston Daniel is expected to still contribute to the unit as a walk-on.

