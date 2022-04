Entering Tuesday's softball triangular with Salina Central and McPherson, Salina South junior Araceli Rivas needed just 11 strikeouts to record 100 for the season. She got that and much more. After recording eight strikeouts in relief against McPherson, Rivas took it to another level while facing Central in the nightcap.

SALINA, KS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO