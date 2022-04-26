ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion

By Roland Hutchinson
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Twitter has announced that it has agreed on a deal for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to acquire the company, the company will be taken private by Musk. Elon Musk will buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in an all-cash transaction, the total value of the...

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk registers three 'X Holdings' companies to support Twitter takeover bid

Elon Musk has registered three companies in Delaware under the name "X Holdings" to support his bid to buy Twitter and take the social media giant private. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, X Holdings I would serve as the parent company overseeing a potential transaction, while X Holdings II would merge with Twitter and be used to purchase its outstanding common stock. A separate SEC filing adds that X Holdings III would be used to help fund the transaction.
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about $44B

Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the platform where he promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on social and economic issues to more than 83 million followers. The outspoken Tesla CEO, who...
Elon Musk May Start a New Social Media Platform in Lieu of Twitter Takeover

While Elon Musk hasn't yet put the kibosh on his Twitter takeover plans — even laying out a plan for how he would fund the buyout in a new SEC filing made public Thursday, April 21 — the company's poison pill makes his bid seem like a long shot. But if his attempt to take the platform private fails, could the billionaire adopt a "if you join em, beat em" strategy?
Twitter's board accepts Elon Musk's $44B purchase offer

April 25 (UPI) -- The board of giant social media platform Twitter announced Monday it has accepted a $44 billion offer from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to purchase the company and take it private. The company said that under the terms of the deal, Twitter stockholders will receive...
Elon Musk Offers a Biblical Idea to Settle a Hot Topic on Tesla

Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report success is indisputable. The manufacturer of electric vehicles and solar panels, founded in 2003, is valued at more than $1 trillion on the stock market. The company managed to produce nearly a million vehicles in 2021 and expects to turn out 1.5 million in 2022, CEO Elon Musk said during the first quarter earnings call.
Tesla shares plummet after Elon Musk’s successful bid for Twitter

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tesla shares plummeted over 2% on Monday afternoon shortly after the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, reached a deal to acquire Twitter. Shares in the electric vehicle company were down...
