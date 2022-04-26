ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

By Jenna Skarlupka
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night.

Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

The victim was found inside the house, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.

Comments / 1

Alicia Covarrubias
3d ago

What's news ,people of Rockford please be safe we got a lot more Devils roaming the streets ..please be safe 🙏🏼

