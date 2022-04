Zak Hardaker says it will be like going back to his old school after Leeds confirmed his return to Headingley. Hardaker, who won three Grand Finals with the Rhinos and was named Man of Steel in their treble-winning season in 2015, will spend the rest of the campaign with the club and is likely to go straight into the team to play Hull KR at Headingley on Friday.

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO