Aryss Teterud

Arlen Herink, 77, of Germantown, Wisconsin, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Wisconsin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Leigh, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Leigh.

GERMANTOWN, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO