3D-Printed Composite Materials Market size to grow by USD 150.06 Mn | Superior properties of composite materials to boost market growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market analysis report "3D-printed Composite Materials Market", the market will witness a YOY growth of 17.67% in 2022 at a CAGR of 21.53% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (printing inks, paints and coatings, plastics, and others),...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0