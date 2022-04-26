ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

3D-Printed Composite Materials Market size to grow by USD 150.06 Mn | Superior properties of composite materials to boost market growth | Technavio

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market analysis report "3D-printed Composite Materials Market", the market will witness a YOY growth of 17.67% in 2022 at a CAGR of 21.53% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (printing inks, paints and coatings, plastics, and others),...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Lime Oil Market to record USD 219.14 Mn growth | European market to create significant growth opportunities | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lime Oil Market" report by Technavio presents a comprehensive study and presentation of demand drivers, market trends, restraints, market size, and forecasts over the period of 2021 to 2026. Backed by the collective presentation of research findings, the research report on the...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Thermal Spray Materials Market - 29% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Evolving Opportunities with C and M Technologies GmbH & AMETEK Inc.| Technavio

Companies: 10+ – Including Alsher APM LLC, AMETEK Inc., C and M Technologies GmbH, Castolin GmbH, CenterLine Holdings Inc., Flame Spray Technologies B.V., Global Tungsten & Powders Corp., Hardface Alloys Inc., HC Starck Tungsten GmbH, Hoganas AB, Kennametal Inc., Metallisation Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Polymet Corp., Powder Alloy Corp., Praxair Inc., Sandvik AB, Treibacher Industrie AG, Linde Plc, and Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA among others.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Apricot Oil Market 2022-2026 | Increased Demand for Turkish Apricot Oil Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apricot Oil Market size is expected to grow by 451.00 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising demand for Turkish apricot oil products is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the apricot oil market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request sample report.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Competition#Product Market#Key Market#Market Research#Cagr#M A#3d Systems Corp#Arevo Inc#Crp
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Customers put squeeze on maker of compressors to localize manufacturing

Dennis Flaherty ticks off the supply chain issues and the challenges to localize manufacturing faced by T/CCI, the $150 million maker of heavy-duty compressors and clutches for the mobile air-conditioning and refrigeration industries. He nearly runs out of fingers. Even before pandemic lockdowns crimped production in Ningbo, China, T/CCI had...
LONG BEACH, CA
Interesting Engineering

Extremely lightweight hydrogen tanks could quadruple the range of passenger airliners

California-based firm HyPoint is developing an innovative cryogenic tank design that could massively boost the range of hydrogen-powered aircraft, a press statement reveals. HyPoint's technology is extremely lightweight compared with traditional fuel cells and it could allow airliners to fly up to four times farther than traditional passenger aircraft. A...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy