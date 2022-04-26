ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage’s 12th seat on Assembly election ends June 21

By Suzanne Downing
 1 day ago
A special election to fill the newly created 12th seat on the Anchorage Assembly takes place over the next several weeks. It’s a mail-in only election for those in the district, which is a specially created liberal district.

The 12th seat is an extra representative for the downtown area of Anchorage, now only represented by Assemblyman Chris Constant. A second seat was approved by voters in 2020 and will make it much more difficult for conservatives to reassert control over city government. In the map above, District 1 in red is the area of town that will get another member on the Assembly.

Here are the key deadlines for the election:

May 10: Candidate filing deadline.

May 22: Last day to register to vote in this election.

May 31: Ballot packages mailed to qualified voters.

June 21: Special Election Day. All ballot envelopes must be postmarked by this day or returned to a drop box or Anchorage vote center by 8 pm.

City Hall Vote Center hours: Weekdays, June 13 – 20, 9 am – 6 pm. Saturday, June 18, 10 am – 4 pm. Sunday, June 19, noon – 5 pm. Election Day, June 21, 7 am – 8 pm

Five Secure Ballot Drop Box locations: City Hall Parking Lot, Clark Middle School, Election Center, Fairview Community Recreation Center, and West High School.

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

