Anchorage’s 12th seat on Assembly election ends June 21

A special election to fill the newly created 12th seat on the Anchorage Assembly takes place over the next several weeks. It’s a mail-in only election for those in the district, which is a specially created liberal district.

The 12th seat is an extra representative for the downtown area of Anchorage, now only represented by Assemblyman Chris Constant. A second seat was approved by voters in 2020 and will make it much more difficult for conservatives to reassert control over city government. In the map above, District 1 in red is the area of town that will get another member on the Assembly.

Here are the key deadlines for the election:

May 10: Candidate filing deadline.

May 22: Last day to register to vote in this election.

May 31: Ballot packages mailed to qualified voters.

June 21: Special Election Day. All ballot envelopes must be postmarked by this day or returned to a drop box or Anchorage vote center by 8 pm.

City Hall Vote Center hours: Weekdays, June 13 – 20, 9 am – 6 pm. Saturday, June 18, 10 am – 4 pm. Sunday, June 19, noon – 5 pm. Election Day, June 21, 7 am – 8 pm

Five Secure Ballot Drop Box locations: City Hall Parking Lot, Clark Middle School, Election Center, Fairview Community Recreation Center, and West High School.