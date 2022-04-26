ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics won't Fear the Deer, or any team after sweeping Nets

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myHjj_0fKDwALp00

Even as they rolled through the second half of their schedule, the Boston Celtics knew there was a notion they should lose.

Tanking a game down the stretch and falling out of the No. 2 seed would have meant avoiding a playoff series with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, who were considered a team to be feared.

Not to these Celtics. They aren't afraid of anything.

“We feel confident, we feel strong against anybody and we’re going to come to play every single game,” Jaylen Brown said.

Their defense made life miserable for Durant. Now they might get a chance to turn it loose on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Celtics swept their way into the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 116-112 victory on Monday night in Game 4, becoming the first team into the second round. Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and Brown had 22.

Next up could be the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, who hold a 3-1 lead in their series against Chicago. And the Celtics will have home-court advantage, in part because they refused to consider trying to lose their way out of the No. 2 seed to avoid the Nets.

“We said it quite openly, we’re not running from anybody and we’ll let the chips fall where they may,” coach Ime Udoka said.

The Celtics got off to a rocky start to Udoka's first season and were just 18-21 on Jan. 6 after blowing a 25-point lead and losing 108-105 to the New York Knicks on RJ Barrett's 3-pointer at the buzzer. Udoka said his team needed leadership after the game, which Tatum called one of the lowest points of the season.

There wouldn't be many more of them.

“I think that was right around the time we started jelling and clicked and figured it out,” Tatum said. “But there was just so many variables in the beginning of the season — new team, health. And honestly, we just started playing better as a team and individually.”

Boston went 33-10 from there. Tatum's all-around game grew on the offensive end and the Celtics became a defensive force, led by Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. They left an impression on Durant, who hadn't lost in the first round since his first playoff appearance in 2010 and had never been swept in any series.

“They’re an incredible team,” Durant said. “They’ve got a chance to do some big things the rest of the playoffs and they played amazing.”

Brown was injured last season when the Celtics were beaten by the Nets in five games in the first round. Once the rematch was secured, it appeared Boston would indeed get the tough test that was predicted when it needed Tatum's basket at the buzzer to win Game 1.

From there it was mostly all Celtics, who found themselves getting sharper because they knew what Durant and Kyrie Irving could do.

“I think that was good for us,” Tatum said. “I think just knowing that, who they got on their team and what they are capable of had us that much more locked in from the first game.”

The Celtics, who got center Robert Williams back from a knee injury midway through the series, were too big and strong for the Nets. It would be a much fairer fight against the Bucks, whose frontline features the NBA Finals MVP in Antetokounmpo.

Fear the Deer?

Nope. The Celtics won't worry about that matchup, either.

“We’re not scared of anybody. We’re not going to run from anybody,” Udoka said.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Klay has message for Nuggets star Murray amid ACL recovery

If there's one person who is all-too-familiar with the trials and tribulations that come with a lengthy recovery from a lower-leg injury, it's Klay Thompson. After a 31-month absence due to both ACL and Achilles injuries, Thompson returned to the court on Jan. 9, slowly shaking off the rust as his minutes ramped up throughout the second half of the season.
DENVER, CO
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Legendary NBA Player Is Furious With Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics – much to the annoyance of one NBA legend. On Sunday, NBA analyst and Hall of Fame guard Reggie Miller admonished Simmons for not making himself ready for Game 4. He declared that Simmons has “zero competitive fire” and told him to “man up.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Destroyed By Fans After Going Back On His Word

If you have been following the NBA this year, then you know that Ben Simmons has been hated on quite a bit. Of course, this is because of the fact that he has not played a single game all season, and fans are starting to call him soft. He decided not to play a single game for the Philadelphia 76ers, and now that he is on the Brooklyn Nets, he has yet to play a single game for them either.
BOSTON, MA
Footwear News

Ben Simmons’ Outfit Goes Viral Courtside With Bright Clashing Colors & Mismatched Nike Sneakers at Nets-Celtics Game

Click here to read the full article. Ben Simmons stunned off the court this time in a colorful outfit that has everyone going crazy on Twitter. The Nets player attended Game 3 of Brooklyn’s first-round series against the Celtics in a crazy-cool ensemble featuring mismatched sneakers. While his team lost 109-103, Simmons won social media. The basketball star stood out from the courtside crowd wearing a purple, blue and orange denim bomber jacket with distressed detailing around the collar and on the sleeves. Underneath, Simmons wore a graphic T-shirt in gray with skeletons dribbling a basketball on fire. The scene on the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets#The New York Knicks
The Spun

Steve Nash Reacts To The Ben Simmons Decision

Ben Simmons was supposed to make his Nets debut in Game 4. Then it became Game 5. Now, it’s Game 8 – see what we did there?. Simmons, whom the Nets acquired in the blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, has yet to suit up in a Nets uniform. The missing piece of Brooklyn’s supposed “Big 3” has been recovering from a herniated disc.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Ben Simmons News

Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back when it came to Ben Simmons on Sunday afternoon. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Sunday that Simmons won’t be available for Game 4, even though it looked like he was going to play. It would’ve been his first game since the 2020 playoffs after he didn’t play during the entire 2021 regular season.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

NBA insider: The Brooklyn Nets are already sick of Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are “exasperated” by the Ben Simmons injury saga after the star guard was ruled out of Game 4 vs. the Celtics, per Brian Windhorst. Simmons has yet to suit up for Brooklyn. He’s been missing because of injury or some other issue all season. Still, there was hope he could give the Nets a boost in the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
ABC News

ABC News

622K+
Followers
150K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy