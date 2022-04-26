ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The First International COVID-19 Testing Standard Released

BEIJING, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the State Administration for Market Regulation, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) released the first international standard specifically for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. On April 19, ISO issued "ISO/TS 5798:2022 In vitro diagnostic...

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

