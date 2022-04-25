ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Bad Bunny is Marvel's Latino hero 'El Muerto,' Viola Davis teases 'real-life Black Panther'

By Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS – Viola Davis is blazing back to the big screen.

The Oscar winner, who can currently be seen as Michelle Obama in Showtime's "The First Lady," takes on her fiercest role yet in "The Woman King" (in theaters Sept. 16), which debuted its first trailer Monday at CinemaCon .

The historical epic stars Davis as Nanisca, the general of an all-female military unit in the West African kingdom of Dahomey. In the action-packed first footage, Davis is shown warning John Boyega's King Ghezo of invaders who "will not stop until the whole of Africa is theirs." She proceeds to train and lead the "most elite warriors the world has ever known," with a cast including Tony winner Adrienne Warren ("Tina") and "No Time to Die" breakout Lashana Lynch.

Whitney Houston biopic: Naomi Ackie becomes late icon in impressive first footage, poster

Viola Davis kicks butt in 'The Woman King'

Davis was on hand at Caesars Palace to present the trailer to an ecstatic audience of movie theater owners, who greeted her with a standing ovation. The actress/producer is the first-ever recipient of the annual convention's Trailblazer of the Year award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UHce_0fKDvwF800
Viola Davis accepts an award before introducing the first trailer for "The Woman King" during CinemaCon in Las Vegas Monday. VALERIE MACON, AFP via Getty Images

"The five words I don’t want to take to my grave would be 'I was not brave enough,' " Davis said. Throughout her career, she explained, she has made it her mission to "play characters that had never been seen before in a body like mine."

"When 'The Woman King' was brought to me, I knew it was divine intervention," she said. "It was my magnum opus," and for moviegoers, it will "really rock your world."

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood further teased that Davis “kicks (butt) in this film,” while TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown likened it to "real-life 'Black Panther,' " referencing Marvel's groundbreaking Black-led blockbuster.

'You just believe you're the leftovers': Viola Davis on overcoming a childhood of poverty and abuse

A sneak peek at 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Speaking of superhero films, CinemaCon attendees got to watch the first 15 minutes of next year's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." The rough footage featured Hailee Steinfeld's Spider Gwen teaming up against the villainous Vulture with Issa Rae's Jessica Drew and Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, both of whom have Spider personas.

"Spider-Verse" will be split into two parts, with the second installment, "Beyond the Spider-Verse," set for release in 2024.

Why the multiverse is 'Everywhere' right now: From 'Doctor Strange' to Michelle Yeoh's new movie

Bad Bunny set to star as Marvel's 'El Muerto,' after his role in 'Bullet Train'

Sony Pictures also announced during Monday's presentation that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known by stage name Bad Bunny , is set to portray the title role in "El Muerto," making history as Marvel's first Latino lead in a live-action film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gbpw_0fKDvwF800
Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka rapper Bad Bunny, takes the stage during CinemaCon, calling "El Muerto" the "perfect role" for him. VALERIE MACON, AFP via Getty Images

Before suiting up as the super-powered wrestler, the Puerto Rican rapper will make his big-screen acting debut in the neon-drenched "Bullet Train" (in theaters July 29), doing battle with Brad Pitt. The movie's director, David Leitch ("Deadpool 2"), presented an extended look at footage from the comedic action-thriller, which highlighted Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry as bloody, quippy criminals in search of a missing briefcase.

Bad Bunny: Rapper enlists girlfriend to announce first-ever stadium tour, teases fans with new album

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bad Bunny is Marvel's Latino hero 'El Muerto,' Viola Davis teases 'real-life Black Panther'

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Naomi Ackie
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
David Leitch
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Oscar Isaac
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Mickey Rourke Demanded ‘Iron Man 2’ Character Had ‘Samurai Bun,’ Russian Accent, and a Bird on His Shoulder

Click here to read the full article. Update, April 29 at 4:31 p.m. ET: Mickey Rourke’s manager Kimberly Hines denied that the actor came up with specific demands for his “Iron Man 2” character. “Simply not true,” Hines shared in an email to Insider. Published, April 28 at 6:00 p.m. ET: Mickey Rourke has slammed Marvel for perpetuating “crap” acting, but the Oscar nominee allegedly was unaware of the MCU prior to signing on to “Iron Man 2.” Rourke pocketed a Golden Globe Best Actor win for “The Wrestler” before joining the film, and a source close to the actor claims the former...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Black Panther#Epic#Film Star#Marvel#Latino#Showtime#Cinemacon#West African#Trailblazer Of#Afp#Getty Images
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

455K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy