Economy

The ECB is a 'little bit late' but UBS' CEO expects a rate hike toward year-end

CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 1 day ago

UBS' CEO Ralph Hamers discusses the bank's latest quarterly

www.cnbc.com

Motley Fool

Goldman Execs are Paying Themselves a Cut of the Bank's Private Funds

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock set to open at near-record high as global economies on path to COVID recovery

Coca-Cola Co. KO, -0.74% shares are set to open at a near-record level after posting first-quarter profit and revenue growth on Monday. The stock has advanced nearly 23% over the past year, closing at a record high of $66.21 on April 21. Analysts say the beverage giant is benefitting from re-openings as the pandemic shows signs of retreat. "Coca-Cola has undergone a deep positive transformation over the past few years by improving its sales portfolio, refranchising and consolidating bottling assets globally, setting up new systems and procurement in the US, shifting focus from volume to value growth, and transitioning senior management, all of which give us confidence in the underlying fundamentals of the business," wrote JPMorgan. Analysts there rate Coca-Cola stock outperform with a $73 price target. "China, however, did see an influx of new COVID-19 cases that negatively impacted demand. This could continue into next quarter," wrote John Boylan, Edward Jones senior analyst. "However, this weakness likely will be offset by strength in other areas of the world."
MARKETS
Reuters

Asia wealth slump renders bank hype a little rich

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Asian private banking is in danger of turning from a boon into a boondoggle. Some of the problems dragging down wealth-management earnings in the region for UBS (UBSG.S) and other Western banks may prove temporary, but China’s “common prosperity” agenda risks undermining the much-hyped opportunity. A recent hiring blitz looks harder to justify.
WORLD
Benzinga

Credit Suisse Gets Ready For Another Round Of Management Shakeup: WSJ

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is preparing for another management shuffle after a year of crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter said. The bank said that decisions had not been made, but it is reviewing senior appointments and succession plans. The chief financial...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nestle expects to hike prices further as inflation grows

Nestle has warned that more price rises could be on the horizon as it battles steep cost inflation.The KitKat and Shreddies maker said it has already increased prices by more than 5 per cent over the first three months of 2022 but will look to further hikes.Mark Schneider, chief executive of the Swiss food group, said: “Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year.”Nestle saw sustained customer demand despite the jump in prices, Mr Schneider added.The group reported a 7.6 per cent increase in organic sales over the...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla Profits Soar Amid Constantly Rising Prices

Tesla is continuing to grow at an unprecedented rate. The world's most valuable automaker recently opened two new Gigafactories, Giga Texas and Giga Berlin, meanwhile the Model Y is quickly becoming one of the best-selling crossovers on the market. Tesla's continued sales success has not been deteriorated by several price...
ECONOMY
Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Sodexo in talks with CVC on restaurant check business - Les Echos

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Sodexo (EXHO.PA) has entered talks with buyout firm CVC (CVC.UL)on a deal about its restaurant check unit, French business daily Les Echos reported on Monday, citing sources close to the talks. Both CVC and Sodexo declined to comment. Sodexo is prepared to sell 20% to...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Chipotle staffing back at pre-pandemic levels, company is exploring automation, CEO says

Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Brian Niccol told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday that the company's staffing levels are back where they were before the Covid-19 pandemic. "Our staffing is actually at levels pre-pandemic and frankly, our turnover is probably the best it's been in, I don't know, a couple years, especially at the manager level," Niccol said in an interview on "Mad Money."
RESTAURANTS
CNBC

Does requesting a credit limit increase affect your credit score?

Getting your credit limit increased can be as easy as calling customer service or making a request through your issuer's mobile app. While a credit limit increase might make it easier for you to pay for your next big purchase or improve your credit score, consumers should know that it can actually impact your credit score.
CREDITS & LOANS
US News and World Report

UBS Trades Way Through First Quarter to Land Best Profit in 15 Years

ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS rode strong trading income to post its best first-quarter net profit in 15 years on Tuesday, while signalling its wealth management clients will continue to remain cautious in the coming months due to geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainties. The results show the world's biggest wealth manager and Switzerland's...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

GE expects full-year earnings at lower end of forecast

April 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Tuesday pegged its full-year earnings at the lower end of its previous forecast, as persistent supply chain disruptions and rising freight and raw material costs take a toll on the industrial conglomerate. “We’re holding the outlook range we shared in January, but...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

