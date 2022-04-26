COVID-19: Monroe, LA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Monroe, LA metro area consists of Ouachita Parish, Morehouse Parish, and Union Parish. As of April 24, there were 29,628.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Monroe residents, the 41st highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Monroe metro area, Ouachita Parish has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 30,470.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Ouachita Parish, the most of any county in Monroe, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Morehouse Parish, there were 25,392.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Monroe.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Monroe metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.4%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents 33740 Monroe, LA 203,457 60,281 29,628.4 1,015 498.9 43340 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 399,619 105,722 26,455.7 1,772 443.4 26380 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 210,162 55,534 26,424.4 783 372.6 29340 Lake Charles, LA 208,549 52,947 25,388.3 712 341.4 25220 Hammond, LA 132,057 32,985 24,977.9 597 452.1 12940 Baton Rouge, LA 854,318 211,772 24,788.4 2,743 321.1 29180 Lafayette, LA 489,914 119,550 24,402.2 1,464 298.8 35380 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 1,267,777 306,973 24,213.5 3,853 303.9 10780 Alexandria, LA 153,310 36,455 23,778.6 669 436.4

