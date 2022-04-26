ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

These Are the Counties in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKDtsme00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 42,121 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,973 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Elizabethtown-Fort Knox is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hardin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 32,587 infections in Hardin County, or 30,147 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hardin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Elizabethtown area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 390 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hardin County, compared to 370 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hardin County, KY 30,147 32,587 390 422
2 Larue County, KY 26,349 3,730 494 70
3 Meade County, KY 20,490 5,804 229 65

