These Are the Counties in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 42,121 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,973 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Elizabethtown-Fort Knox is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hardin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 32,587 infections in Hardin County, or 30,147 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Hardin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Elizabethtown area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 390 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hardin County, compared to 370 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.
These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Hardin County, KY
|30,147
|32,587
|390
|422
|2
|Larue County, KY
|26,349
|3,730
|494
|70
|3
|Meade County, KY
|20,490
|5,804
|229
|65
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0