These Are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 552,265 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,626 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Trousdale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,228 infections in Trousdale County, or 44,166 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Trousdale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Nashville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 470 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Trousdale County, compared to 302 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.
These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Trousdale County, TN
|44,166
|4,228
|470
|45
|2
|Macon County, TN
|35,965
|8,447
|617
|145
|3
|Maury County, TN
|32,325
|29,020
|383
|344
|4
|Smith County, TN
|31,673
|6,163
|432
|84
|5
|Wilson County, TN
|31,420
|41,683
|364
|483
|6
|Rutherford County, TN
|31,194
|95,804
|293
|900
|7
|Robertson County, TN
|31,084
|21,555
|436
|302
|8
|Dickson County, TN
|30,563
|15,889
|471
|245
|9
|Cannon County, TN
|30,066
|4,202
|451
|63
|10
|Sumner County, TN
|29,650
|53,214
|405
|726
|11
|Williamson County, TN
|28,442
|62,187
|185
|404
|12
|Davidson County, TN
|28,088
|192,129
|244
|1,669
|13
|Hickman County, TN
|27,681
|6,831
|446
|110
|14
|Cheatham County, TN
|27,331
|10,913
|298
|119
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0