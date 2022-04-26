These Are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 552,265 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,626 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Trousdale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,228 infections in Trousdale County, or 44,166 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Trousdale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Nashville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 470 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Trousdale County, compared to 302 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Trousdale County, TN 44,166 4,228 470 45 2 Macon County, TN 35,965 8,447 617 145 3 Maury County, TN 32,325 29,020 383 344 4 Smith County, TN 31,673 6,163 432 84 5 Wilson County, TN 31,420 41,683 364 483 6 Rutherford County, TN 31,194 95,804 293 900 7 Robertson County, TN 31,084 21,555 436 302 8 Dickson County, TN 30,563 15,889 471 245 9 Cannon County, TN 30,066 4,202 451 63 10 Sumner County, TN 29,650 53,214 405 726 11 Williamson County, TN 28,442 62,187 185 404 12 Davidson County, TN 28,088 192,129 244 1,669 13 Hickman County, TN 27,681 6,831 446 110 14 Cheatham County, TN 27,331 10,913 298 119

