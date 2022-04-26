ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fKDtq1C00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area consists of Kings County, Queens County, New York County, and 20 other counties. As of April 24, there were 27,324.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 New York residents, 10.2% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, Richmond County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 35,342.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Richmond County, the most of any county in New York-Newark-Jersey City, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Pike County, there were 18,527.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in New York-Newark-Jersey City.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.2% in June 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,272,130 27,324.9 77,847 403.5
39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 176,579 26,204.9 1,807 268.2
21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 21,676 25,532.7 231 272.1
45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 158,191 24,247.0 1,362 208.8
13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 57,709 23,859.1 597 246.8
46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 69,530 23,810.3 976 334.2
15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 262,162 23,196.6 3,192 282.4
24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 26,146 20,768.6 240 190.6
40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 218,156 20,333.7 2,176 202.8
10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 178,122 20,224.2 1,427 162.0
27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 19,626 19,120.8 84 81.8
28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 32,371 18,118.3 363 203.2
48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 20,441 18,114.7 137 121.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#U S Census Bureau#Poughkeepsie#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
money.com

Housing Market Cooldown: 10 Cities Where List Prices Are Dropping

The housing market might be — finally — starting to cool off. As mortgage rates continue to climb above 5%, there’s evidence that the fierce competition and sky-high prices that have defined the pandemic-era housing market are finally starting to wane. In some cities, at least. New...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Single People Pay the Most for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
pewtrusts.org

A Third of States Lost Population in 2021

Editor's Note: This article is an annual update to the population change indicator for Pew's Fiscal 50 project. The pace of population growth nationally was five times slower in 2021 than over the preceding 10-year period. Population in 17 states declined last year, including Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia—the same three states that lost residents during the 2010-20 decade. Although population growth had been gradually slowing before COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated this long-term trend.
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Job Openings

Bolstered by strong job growth, the U.S. economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers, as the number of unfilled jobs has hit multi-decade highs in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at the end of February 2022, 43% more […]
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

112K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy