Muncie, IN

COVID-19: How Cases in the Muncie, IN Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fKDtp8T00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Muncie, IN metro area consists of just Delaware County. As of April 24, there were 21,611.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Muncie residents, 12.8% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Muncie metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Muncie, IN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
21780 Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 98,048 31,130.3 1,086 344.8
29020 Kokomo, IN 82,331 25,416 30,870.5 448 544.1
23060 Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 113,604 27,960.3 1,268 312.1
21140 Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 54,112 26,453.1 730 356.9
45460 Terre Haute, IN 186,908 48,638 26,022.4 701 375.1
18020 Columbus, IN 82,481 21,349 25,883.5 249 301.9
29200 Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 59,115 25,866.3 513 224.5
43780 South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 81,922 25,462.3 1,015 315.5
26900 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 501,004 24,686.4 6,568 323.6
33140 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 25,499 23,148.5 368 334.1
34620 Muncie, IN 115,020 24,857 21,611.0 443 385.2
14020 Bloomington, IN 167,296 33,658 20,118.8 400 239.1

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
