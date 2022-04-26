These Are the Parishes in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 306,973 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,293 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across New Orleans-Metairie , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Tammany Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 68,393 infections in St. Tammany Parish, or 27,130 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Tammany Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New Orleans area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 337 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Tammany Parish, compared to 305 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 St. Tammany Parish, LA 27,130 68,393 337 849 2 Plaquemines Parish, LA 26,308 6,149 193 45 3 St. James Parish, LA 25,561 5,459 361 77 4 St. Charles Parish, LA 25,008 13,185 273 144 5 Jefferson Parish, LA 24,967 108,683 307 1,335 6 St. Bernard Parish, LA 23,528 10,751 243 111 7 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 23,137 10,052 424 184 8 Orleans Parish, LA 21,635 84,301 284 1,108

