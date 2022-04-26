These Are the Parishes in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 306,973 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,293 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across New Orleans-Metairie , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Tammany Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 68,393 infections in St. Tammany Parish, or 27,130 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does St. Tammany Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New Orleans area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 337 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Tammany Parish, compared to 305 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.
These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|St. Tammany Parish, LA
|27,130
|68,393
|337
|849
|2
|Plaquemines Parish, LA
|26,308
|6,149
|193
|45
|3
|St. James Parish, LA
|25,561
|5,459
|361
|77
|4
|St. Charles Parish, LA
|25,008
|13,185
|273
|144
|5
|Jefferson Parish, LA
|24,967
|108,683
|307
|1,335
|6
|St. Bernard Parish, LA
|23,528
|10,751
|243
|111
|7
|St. John the Baptist Parish, LA
|23,137
|10,052
|424
|184
|8
|Orleans Parish, LA
|21,635
|84,301
|284
|1,108
