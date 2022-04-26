These Are the Counties in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 42,397 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,361 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Charlottesville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Buckingham County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,958 infections in Buckingham County, or 23,277 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Buckingham County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlottesville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 335 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Buckingham County, compared to 187 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Buckingham County, VA 23,277 3,958 335 57 2 Greene County, VA 20,500 3,979 314 61 3 Fluvanna County, VA 19,569 5,143 164 43 4 Charlottesville City, VA 18,983 8,930 157 74 5 Nelson County, VA 17,128 2,537 230 34 6 Albemarle County, VA 16,783 17,850 152 162

