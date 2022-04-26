ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

These Are the Counties in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKDtmjW00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Valdosta metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 37,603 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,011 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Valdosta is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Valdosta metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lowndes County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 30,990 infections in Lowndes County, or 27,046 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lowndes County than they are across all of the Valdosta area, however. There have been a total of 339 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lowndes County, in line with 353 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Valdosta metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lowndes County, GA 27,046 30,990 339 389
2 Echols County, GA 23,360 933 300 12
3 Brooks County, GA 21,867 3,416 544 85
4 Lanier County, GA 21,841 2,264 232 24

