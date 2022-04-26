ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Rochester, MN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKDtky400 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in Minnesota, a total of 57,666 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,693 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dodge County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,703 infections in Dodge County, or 27,709 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dodge County than they are across all of the Rochester area, however. There have been a total of 102 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dodge County, compared to 111 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dodge County, MN 27,709 5,703 102 21
2 Olmsted County, MN 27,150 41,557 117 179
3 Wabasha County, MN 26,079 5,607 74 16
4 Fillmore County, MN 22,975 4,799 115 24

